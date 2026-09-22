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Home > Regionals News > Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?

Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?

Two infants died after a late-night fire broke out at RIMS Adilabad’s newborn care unit. Twenty-eight children were evacuated as officials began probing a suspected electrical fault.

Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 09:48 IST

Two infants died after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, Telangana, late Monday night.

The fire was reported at around 11.50 pm. Thick smoke quickly filled the ward, creating a dangerous situation for the newborns and hospital staff. Officials said 28 children were safely evacuated from the unit after the blaze broke out.

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How Did The Fire Start?

Initial reports indicate that a fire might have broken out due to an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner. But officials have not been able to pinpoint the exact reason for it yet. Officials will be investigating the electrical installation and the air conditioning systems as well.

A fire engine was quickly dispatched to the hospital after the news broke. The firefighters were able to control the fire before it spread any further. The police have filed a case and are now conducting an investigation of the matter.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Detailed Probe

In this regard, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his condolences to the families of the two infants who lost their lives. He also assured that the best medical treatment would be provided to all children impacted by the fire incident. Further, Reddy called for a detailed inquiry into the cause of the fire and to submit a report regarding the same.

Fire Safety At Hospitals Under Scanner

Apart from that, questions have been raised over fire and electrical safety measures in the hospitals due to the incident. It is expected of the authorities to investigate whether the electrical installations, air conditioning and fire safety measures in the SNCU at the time of the fire outbreak were working efficiently. There will also be an investigation carried out to see whether any lapses or negligence were responsible for the loss of life of the infants. Revanth Reddy has taken steps to improve the fire and electrical safety measures in all hospitals in Telangana.

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Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?
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Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?

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Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?
Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?
Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?
Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?
Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?

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