Inter-Caste Marriage In Telangana Ends In House Demolition, Wife’s Relatives Use Tractor Day After Wedding

A day after a love marriage, a two-room house belonging to an SC man was allegedly partially demolished by his wife’s relatives in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday. Police said the woman’s family was opposed to the relationship. Reportedly, the man belongs to the SC community, while his wife is from a BC community. The couple, both natives of Repally village in Gadwal rural mandal, had been living in Hyderabad and got married on September 9.

Telangana marriage triggers alleged demolition in Repally village

Reports say that the man works as a driver and the woman is a final-year college student. Their house in Repally had been lying unused for several months, with no one living there. Police said only one of its two rooms was completely demolished.

According to preliminary investigation, some of the woman’s relatives learnt about the marriage and allegedly went to the abandoned house on Thursday evening. They used a tractor to demolish one room. Police registered a case and seized the tractor. Further investigation is underway.

Telangana police cite family opposition after couple marries

Reportedly, a senior police official said, “The man along with his family members was staying in Hyderabad and no one was residing in the house at their native village and it was abandoned for the past several months.” The official said the woman’s family and relatives appeared to have opposed the marriage.

The incident adds to recent cases in Telangana where families have allegedly reacted violently to inter-community marriages. In February 2026, three people were arrested after the house of an SC man in Mancherial was allegedly set on fire following his marriage to a BC woman.

Telangana sees other cases of alleged violence after marriage

In July 2026, the new bride was reportedly kidnapped by her relatives from Telangana after a few days of marriage across castes.

Another incident that occurred in 2025 saw relatives of a woman in Sangareddy attacking the family of her husband after getting married across communities.

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