Telangana Inter Topper Ends Life Following Classroom Slap And Insult By Lecturer

In a heartbreaking incident, a 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide after allegedly being humiliated by a lecturer in front of his classmates. The deceased has been identified as Netibottu Tarun, a high-achieving student and resident of Kothapalli village in the Gadwal rural mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana. Tarun reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence.

What is Tarun Suicide Case

According to local reports, Tarun was an academic topper known for his high performance. The ordeal began inside the classroom when a female contract lecturer reportedly singled him out, mockingly asking if he was “the son of a minister” before slapping him in front of his classmates. The humiliating gesture caused the classroom to erupt into laughter, leaving the young student deeply distressed and traumatized. Heartbroken by the harsh treatment, Tarun confronted the lecturer regarding her behavior and subsequently stopped attending classes for two days before taking his own life.

A Viral Suicide Note Appeals for Justice

Following the tragic event, authorities recovered a three-page suicide note from Tarun’s room. The note quickly went viral across social media , sparking widespread grief among students and the general public. In the letter, Tarun expressed profound anguish over the incident, writing that teachers are meant to guide and encourage students rather than humiliate them. He emphasized how deeply a sensitive person can be impacted by public insult. He urged authorities to take strict action against the lecturer involved, stating that he wished for his ordeal to be made public so no other student would have to endure similar treatment.

Family and Student Groups Demand Action

The news of Tarun’s death ignited outrage across the city. Members of Tarun’s grieving family, alongside various student organizations, staged protests demanding immediate termination and criminal action against the contract lecturer. Protesters called on the government and the education department to enforce stricter rules preventing physical assault and psychological abuse in educational institutions. Police have registered a case and confirmed that a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy is currently underway.

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