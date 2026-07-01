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Home > Regionals News > Telangana Man Learns ‘Murder Method’ on YouTube, Kills Man Who Attempted to Rape His Girlfriend

Telangana Man Learns ‘Murder Method’ on YouTube, Kills Man Who Attempted to Rape His Girlfriend

A Telangana man was arrested after allegedly watching YouTube videos on how to commit murder before killing an agricultural labourer with an iron rod. Police solved the Karimnagar murder case within 24 hours and recovered the weapon, mobile phone, bike and other evidence.

Telangana Man Killed Man With Iron Rod Who Attempted to Rape His Girlfriend. Photo: AI
Telangana Man Killed Man With Iron Rod Who Attempted to Rape His Girlfriend. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 14:54 IST

In a shocking incident from Telangana, Karimnagar police arrested a man who allegedly attempted murder by watching tutorial videos from YouTube on how to kill before committing the crime. The accused, Bangarapu Mahesh, 40, was arrested within 24 hours and then sent to judicial remand. According to police, the accused allegedly killed a man with an iron rod after not being to tolerate the harassment. Police recovered the murder weapon, his mobile phone, and other evidence during the investigation. 

What Really Happened? 

According to police, the victim, Pytari Mogili, 52, was jailed last year in an attempted rape case filed by a married man. But after he got released, he allegedly continued to harass the woman and also humiliate Mahesh who was in an illicit relationship with her. 

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Not only this, Mogili spread their relationship information in nearby villages which created fights between the two families. 

After not being able to bear the harassment and insults, Mahesh decided to kill Mogili. He also searched for videos on YouTube on how to kill before committing the crime. Search about the weapons which is used to plan the attack. Pytari Mogili was working as an agricultural labourer. 

”On Saturday night, after Mogili attended the Peerila (Moharram) festival in Madipally village, he was returning home on a bicycle. Mahesh waited near a culvert and attacked him from behind with an iron rod. After repeatedly hitting him on the head, Mahesh confirmed that Mogili had died, then returned home, changed his blood-stained clothes and fled,” Huzurabad ACP Madhavi said. 

Police Launch Investigation 

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Mahes later confessed to the murder during the questioning. police found multiple pieces of evidence, including the iron rod used in the attack, mobile phone history with YouTube search videos, his two-wheeler, and the clothes worn during the offence. 

“We identified the victim soon after receiving the complaint and formed special teams to investigate the case. During the investigation, the accused confessed to the murder. We recovered the murder weapon, mobile phone, bike and clothes used during the crime,” she added. 

Police later arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody.

Also Read: 25-Year-Old Hindu Priest Kidnapped, Beaten, Tortured For Ransom in Bangladesh 

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Telangana Man Learns ‘Murder Method’ on YouTube, Kills Man Who Attempted to Rape His Girlfriend
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Telangana Man Learns ‘Murder Method’ on YouTube, Kills Man Who Attempted to Rape His Girlfriend
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