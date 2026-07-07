Telangana Nurse Allegedly Injected Toilet Cleaner Into Husband’s IV After First Murder Attempt Failed

A disturbing murder case from Telangana’s Nizamabad district has come to light where a nurse is accused of killing her husband even after trying to make an attempt to push him off a rooftop but she allegedly failed. Police claim she later used her medical knowledge as she injected toilet cleaning liquid into his intravenous (IV) line while he was undergoing treatment in hospital. After an investigation police found that the woman committed the crime along with her alleged lover and another friend. Later the three accused were arrested.

What Was the First Attempt to Kill Prashant?

According to the police, the woman, Sandhya and her husband Prashant had been having problems in their marriage reportedly because of her alleged relationship with her lover Anil.

According to investigators, Sandhya, Anil, and his friend Venkat Sai were planning to kill Prashant for a long time. They saw Prashant as an obstacle to their relationship since he returned from the Gulf.

Police said the three accused first made Prashant heavily drunk. Then they allegedly beat him and pushed him off the rooftop of his house in an attempt to kill him.

But Prashant survived the fall although he suffered serious injuries. The accused allegedly told him that he had accidentally fallen from the rooftop as he was very drunk and then she admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

What Did the Investigation Reveal?

Police said the alleged murder plot took a new turn after Prashant was admitted to the hospital. Investigators claim that when Prashant was treated in hospital and had an IV line attached, Sandhya took to oppourtning who works as a nurse at a private hospital. He allegedly injected toilet cleaning liquid into the IV using her medical knowledge. Police believe the toxic liquid caused his death.

The case came to light after Prashant’s mother became suspicious due to the cause of death and then filed a police complaint on July 1.

During the investigation, the police questioned Sandhya, Anil, and Venkat Sai, and they said they managed to uncover the whole conspiracy as if it was already laid out, start to finish. As per police, Venkat Sai admitted that he helped push Prashant off the rooftop during the first alleged attempt at murder.

Currently, all three accused have been arrested and sent into judicial custody. The police also said, forensic checks are underway and that the probe is still continuing.

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