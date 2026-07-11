Telangana: Out on Bail, POCSO Accused Kills Six, Including Teen and His Own Family — How It All Unfolded

A horrific incident took place in Ranga Reddy, Telangana, where a 35-year-old accused, Rajkumar, reportedly killed his wife, Parvathi Saritha, and two sons before killing the teen who filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him on May 16.

What’s the Case?

According to reports, Rajkumar killed his wife and sons at their residence in Shabad on Friday-Saturday midnight. One of his sons was 18 months old while the other was four years old. After killing his wife, he travelled around six kilometres to a nearby village where he killed the 17-year-old teen who reportedly filed the complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him on May 16.

Reports claimed that he took her to a deserted location and then killed her. Apart from the teen, he also killed her 45-year-old mother and 65-year-old grandmother. Surprisingly, he did not kill her 20-year-old sister, who is mentally challenged, as she was also present in the house.

Telangana Horror: Rajkumar Absconds

After killing them, Rajkumar called his father and told him about the killings and then fled. According to the Future City Commissioner of Police, Tarun Joshi, the early investigation shows that the accused committed the murder at two different locations during the night, and then he called his father and told him about the killings.

“The accused is currently on the run. Special police teams have been formed, and we have developed leads. He will be apprehended soon,” Joshi added.

Rajkumar Tied Knot With Parvathi in 2018

In 2018, Rajkumar and Parvathi got married after falling in love. Before moving into homes they owned in Shabad and Devalaguda, the couple lived outside the hamlet. Their first kid, a daughter, passed away in infancy, leaving them with three children.

Rajkumar was taken into custody in May following the filing of a complaint alleging that he had stalked and sexually harassed the young girl. A week prior to the spectacular killings, he was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

The children appeared to have been killed while they slept, according to relatives who arrived at the residence, and the room where Parvathi’s body was discovered showed evidence of a violent battle. They said that the fan, air conditioner, and chiller had been left running and that the doors had been closed from the inside.

Parvathi had a typical conversation with family members the night before, according to family members, and there had been no significant arguments before the incident. Investigators are piecing together the events and confirming the precise reason after forensic teams have studied the crime scenes.