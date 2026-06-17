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Home > Regionals News > Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District

Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District

Around 15 children were hospitalised in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district after allegedly consuming contaminated panipuri sold by a street vendor. Police have detained the vendor and launched an investigation. The incident has renewed concerns over food safety, hygiene standards, and regulation of roadside food sellers.

Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District (Via ANI)
Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District (Via ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-17 15:31 IST

Telangana: A suspected food poisoning incident in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district left around 15 children hospitalised after they allegedly consumed panipuri sold by a street vendor in a residential colony. The incident occurred in KCR Nagar Colony, a gated community located in Thangallapally Mandal, raising concerns about food safety and hygiene standards among roadside vendors. According to police officials, the children, along with several family members, had purchased and consumed panipuri from a vendor who entered the colony to sell the popular snack. Shortly after eating it, several children began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Residents immediately rushed the affected children to the Civil Hospital in Rajanna Sircilla district, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Medical authorities are monitoring their condition, and initial reports indicate that the children are receiving necessary care.

Vendor Detained, Investigation Underway

Thangallapally Police stated that the panipuri vendor has been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are examining whether contaminated ingredients, poor hygiene practices, or improper food handling may have caused the illness.

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Police officials said no formal complaint had been filed by family members at the time of the investigation, but authorities acted after receiving information about the incident. Food samples are expected to be examined to determine the exact cause of the suspected poisoning.

Food Safety Concerns Come Under Spotlight

The incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding the safety of food sold by unregulated street vendors. Panipuri, one of India’s most popular street foods, requires careful handling of water, spices, and other ingredients, making hygiene standards crucial for preventing foodborne illnesses.

Health experts often advise consumers to ensure that food is prepared and stored in sanitary conditions, particularly during hot weather when contamination risks increase.

Similar Incidents Raise Public Health Questions

The Telangana case comes just days after a separate health scare in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, where more than a dozen children were admitted to hospital after reportedly falling ill due to suspected contaminated drinking water.

Officials from the Jal Jeevan Mission collected water samples from affected areas in Guna following complaints of vomiting, loose motions, abdominal pain, and other symptoms among children. Authorities said the affected children were stable, and investigations were launched to identify the source of contamination.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

While doctors continue to monitor the children admitted in Rajanna Sircilla, local authorities have urged residents to remain cautious when purchasing food from roadside vendors. The outcome of laboratory tests and the police investigation will determine whether contamination in the food directly caused the illnesses.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety measures and regular monitoring of street food vendors to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(Via ANI Inputs)

READ MORE: Who Are The 6 MPs Leaving Shiv Sena? ₹15 Crore Advance, Chartered Jet Claim Rock Uddhav Thackeray

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Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District
Tags: children fall ill Telanganapanipuri food poisoning casepanipuri vendor investigationRajanna Sircilla children hospitalisedstreet food safety IndiaTelangana food poisoningTelangana health newsThangallapally incident

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Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District

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Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District
Telangana Shocker: 15 Children Hospitalised After Eating Panipuri In Rajanna Sircilla District
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