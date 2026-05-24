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Home > Regionals News > Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat

Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat

Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Adilabad continue facing severe heatwave conditions, hot winds, rising heatstroke risks, and isolated rainfall chances as temperatures remain extremely high across the state.

Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat (AI Generated image)
Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 10:49 IST

Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Telangana is currently under intense heatwave like situation where several of its districts are facing situation like extremely high temperature, hot winds, dry weather, and rising health risks. As per reports, at least 16 lives have been lost in Telangana due to heatstroke across its several districts during the ongoing summer heatwave. The Government authorities have announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia (out of kindness) to the families of those who have died due to this intense heatwave situation, the authorities have not yet released the names of the dead yet. Many regions like Hyderabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Mahabubnagar are under intense daytime heat. IMD Hyderabad recorded the temperature at Hyderabad at 30°C at 9:30 AM on 24 May, with winds coming from northwesterly side and the humidity was at 59%, while the sunlight was listed at 05:42 AM and the sunset time was 06:44 PM.

Telangana Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Telangana Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Hyderabad 40°C Heatwave and hot winds 05:42 AM 06:44 PM 01:00 PM 12:56 AM
Khammam 44°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:37 AM 06:39 PM 12:56 PM 12:52 AM
Nizamabad 43°C Dry and extremely hot 05:47 AM 06:50 PM 01:04 PM 01:00 AM
Warangal 43°C Hot winds continue 05:39 AM 06:42 PM 12:58 PM 12:54 AM
Karimnagar 44°C Severe daytime heat 05:42 AM 06:45 PM 01:00 PM 12:56 AM
Adilabad 45°C Intense heatwave conditions 05:45 AM 06:52 PM 01:04 PM 01:01 AM
Mahabubnagar 42°C Dry heat and humidity 05:44 AM 06:45 PM 01:01 PM 12:57 AM

Why Is Telangana Facing Severe Heatwave Conditions?

According to meteorologists, dry winds, clear skies, low moisture content in the air, and strong solar radiation are responsible for rising temperatures in Telangana. Extremely hot winds blowing across the inner regions are resulting in heat wave and very harsh daytime climate for people in Telangana. The districts that are experiencing extremely high temperatures during the day include Hyderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad due to continuous solar radiation with no clouds overhead. The weather experts have also said that low moisture content in the air will lead to a lack of natural temperature control, and consequently, temperatures are likely to increase further during the afternoon hours. Clear skies are resulting in constant solar radiation and thus increasing the chances of dehydration and heat stroke in some of the districts. Meanwhile, delayed monsoons and inactive pre-monsoon activities are not helping decrease the temperatures either. Meteorologists think that the combination of warm nights and hot days is contributing to very uncomfortable climate in Telangana. Extreme temperatures could continue increasing the risk of health hazards in the region.

How Will Telangana Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Daily Life Severe heat discomfort
Outdoor Workers High heatstroke risk
Road Travel Harsh afternoon conditions
Hospitals Heat illness cases may rise
Power Demand Electricity usage increases

Doctors have recommended that people should stay indoors during hot afternoons, take adequate amounts of water, consume ORS if required, wear cotton clothes, and if symptoms like dizziness, weakness, headache, vomiting, or disorientation occur, then they should get medical help instantly.

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What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Telangana?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Severe heatwave conditions
25 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Hot winds continue
26 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Heatwave remains active
27 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Humidity may rise
28 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Cloud activity possible
29 May 2026 28°C – 40°C Isolated rainfall chances
30 May 2026 27°C – 40°C Thunderstorm chances increase
31 May 2026 27°C – 39°C Pre-monsoon activity likely
1 June 2026 26°C – 39°C Gusty winds possible
2 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Cloudy skies likely
3 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Light rain possible
4 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Thunderstorm activity possible
5 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Heat intensity may reduce
6 June 2026 25°C – 36°C Rainfall chances increase
7 June 2026 25°C – 36°C Pre-monsoon systems strengthen

Meteorologists expect that Telangana will continue facing extremely hot temperatures, strong gusts of hot winds, health hazards, and sporadic rainfall chances over the next few days as pre-monsoon systems slowly gain strength over the southern region of India. As per the experts, the strong gusts of dry wind blowing from central India along with sunny skies and strong solar radiation are expected to cause very high temperatures in many districts including Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Adilabad. There could be extremely high temperatures of above 44 degrees in some districts. In addition to that, meteorologists have pointed out that due to warm evenings and lack of moisture, temperatures at night would not drop considerably, leading to discomfort throughout the day and night. Health risks such as dehydration and heatstroke could increase during this period. Meteorologists are also stating that sporadic showers in form of isolated thunderstorms, formation of clouds, and rain may start gaining strength in some districts as pre-monsoon activities intensify over the south of India. However, it is going to take some more time for the state of Telangana to see some relief from heat waves.

Also read: Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai

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Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat

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Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat
Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat
Telangana Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Severe Heatwave Claims 16 Lives, Hyderabad, Khammam & Nizamabad Face Extreme Heat
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