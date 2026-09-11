Temple Demolished, But Khade Hanuman Won’t Move: Faith vs Engineering In Ujjain

A temple of Hanuman in Ujjain has been making headlines after it was demolished as part of a road-widening process, while the statue within the temple is simply not moving even though there have been several attempts to move it.

Why Has The Temple Been Demolished?

Khade Hanuman temple has come up in the area between Kanthal Chauraha to Chhatri Chowk, which has been taken up for widening at present. This project is being taken up before the Simhastha 2028 – the event which takes place every 12 years at Ujjain – one of the four Kumbh Mela events. People who are living nearby say that the age of the temple is about 170 years.

The Idol That Wouldn’t Move

According to plans by the municipal corporation and the district administration of Ujjain, the statue was to be relocated to a different place near Tanki Chowk in conjunction with the construction work on the road. Despite the demolition of most of the building around it, the statue still stands firmly where it originally stood. Four attempts have been made using machinery to remove and relocate it, and all of them have been unsuccessful.

Scanning Before The Next Attempt

With machinery attempts unsuccessful, authorities are now looking at using scanning technology to examine the idol’s base and surrounding structure before deciding on the next course of action. A regional daily has reported that officials are exploring how the idol can eventually be moved without causing any damage to it.

Faith, Reactions And Social Media Buzz

The idol’s refusal to shift has generated significant interest online, with videos and posts about the failed relocation attempts circulating widely on social media. Several devotees have interpreted the situation as a divine sign, adding a layer of religious sentiment to what began as a straightforward infrastructure project.

What Happens Next?

For now, the administration is treading carefully, weighing engineering solutions against public sentiment as it works out how to proceed with relocating the idol without further complications.