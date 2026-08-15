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Home > Regionals News > Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe

Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe

Telangana temple priest Sayanna faces allegations of sexually assaulting a minor girl inside a temple in Ramachandrapuram; police probe underway.

Telangana temple priest accused of sexually assaulting minor (Image: Representational photo)
Telangana temple priest accused of sexually assaulting minor (Image: Representational photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 16:41 IST

A temple priest in Telangana’s Ramachandrapuram has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl inside the temple premises, after locals allegedly spotted him behaving inappropriately with the child. The incident falls under the Ramachandrapuram Police Station limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. According to reports, the temple had allegedly been locked from outside while the incident was taking place inside.

Reportedly, the elderly man, identified as Sayanna, is the temple priest. Locals allegedly recorded a video of the alleged inappropriate behaviour and immediately alerted the police. Residents and village elders later approached the police with complaints about alleged objectionable activities taking place at the temple.

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Telangana police register case after locals raise alarm

Ramachandrapuram Police have reportedly registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations. The identity and other personal details of the minor have been kept confidential.

More information on the incident is expected to emerge once the inquiry by the Telangana police is complete.

Telangana has seen other cases involving minors and abuse allegations

The latest case comes amid other incidents in Telangana involving allegations of sexual abuse of minors. In April 2026, police in Jammikunta were investigating the alleged sexual assault and exploitation of a Class 8 girl by her maternal uncle and 12 others. Police were verifying multiple locations linked to that case, while the survivor’s family was placed under protection.

In another case reported from Ramachandrapuram in September 2024, police registered a POCSO case after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old boy who had taken her to his home on the pretext of watching television.

Telangana temple safety concerns return to focus

The latest allegations have again put the safety of children in places of worship under focus. Police are now examining the complaint and the alleged video recorded by locals as part of the investigation.

The minor’s identity remains protected as the Telangana police work to establish the facts and determine what action should follow against the accused.

Also Read: Ambala Violence: Why Sikh Protesters Blocked Highway And Clashed With Police?    

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Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe
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Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe
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