Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

A firing incident has been reported from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 3 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka on Wednesday afternoon. The attackers reportedly fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical, although an official medical confirmation is awaited.

Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire at CRPF Naka

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 2:15 pm when CRPF personnel were deployed at a security checkpoint in Kulgam. Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly approached the naka and opened fire at the security personnel. Following the attack, the attackers managed to escape from the spot. The sudden firing triggered panic in the area and prompted an immediate response from security agencies.

3 CRPF Personnel of 46th Battalion Injured

3 CRPF personnel belonging to the 46th Battalion sustained injuries in the firing incident. The injured personnel were rushed to GMC Anantnag for medical treatment. Their condition is reportedly critical, and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further details regarding their identities and medical condition are awaited.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon. The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment: CRPF — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Put on High Alert

Security has also been strengthened along the route of the world-famous Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi district. From Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, CRPF personnel and Jammu and Kashmir Police officers have been deployed at several locations. Security agencies are maintaining strict surveillance along the pilgrimage route, around the shrine and at other sensitive locations. Special attention is also being given to coordination among different security agencies to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Search for Attackers Underway

Following the attack, security agencies launched efforts to identify and trace the motorcycle-borne assailants. Security measures have also come under renewed focus in the area. The motive behind the firing is yet to be officially established.

Kulgam Had Earlier Witnessed Labourer Killings

The latest incident comes amid security concerns in Kulgam, where two labourers were reportedly killed in an earlier attack. The fresh firing on CRPF personnel has once again brought the security situation in the district into focus. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the incident.

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