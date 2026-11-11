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Home > Regionals News > Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

The attackers reportedly fired at the security personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured jawans were immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

3 CRPF personnel of the 46th Battalion were critically injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a security naka
3 CRPF personnel of the 46th Battalion were critically injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a security naka

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-11 16:14 IST

A firing incident has been reported from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 3 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka on Wednesday afternoon. The attackers reportedly fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical, although an official medical confirmation is awaited.

Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire at CRPF Naka

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 2:15 pm when CRPF personnel were deployed at a security checkpoint in Kulgam. Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly approached the naka and opened fire at the security personnel. Following the attack, the attackers managed to escape from the spot. The sudden firing triggered panic in the area and prompted an immediate response from security agencies.

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3 CRPF Personnel of 46th Battalion Injured

3 CRPF personnel belonging to the 46th Battalion sustained injuries in the firing incident. The injured personnel were rushed to GMC Anantnag for medical treatment. Their condition is reportedly critical, and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further details regarding their identities and medical condition are awaited.

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Put on High Alert

Security has also been strengthened along the route of the world-famous Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi district. From Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, CRPF personnel and Jammu and Kashmir Police officers have been deployed at several locations. Security agencies are maintaining strict surveillance along the pilgrimage route, around the shrine and at other sensitive locations. Special attention is also being given to coordination among different security agencies to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Search for Attackers Underway

Following the attack, security agencies launched efforts to identify and trace the motorcycle-borne assailants. Security measures have also come under renewed focus in the area. The motive behind the firing is yet to be officially established.

Kulgam Had Earlier Witnessed Labourer Killings

The latest incident comes amid security concerns in Kulgam, where two labourers were reportedly killed in an earlier attack. The fresh firing on CRPF personnel has once again brought the security situation in the district into focus. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the incident.
Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

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Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag
Tags: 46th Battalion CRPFbike-borne gunmenCRPF firing incidentCRPF naka attackCRPF personnel injuredhome-hero-pos-1Kulgam attackKulgam firingKulgam newsKulgam terror attackmotorcycle-borne assailantstwo CRPF jawans critical

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Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

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Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

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Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag
Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag
Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag
Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag
Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

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