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Home > Regionals News > Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera

Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera

A speeding Mahindra Thar hit a motorcycle on Delhi’s Dwarka Expressway late Saturday night and fled. The rider and pillion rider were injured, while the crash was caught on a dashcam.

Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 13:37 IST

Another hit-and-run incident has been reported on Delhi’s Dwarka Expressway. A Mahindra Thar reportedly hit a motorcycle late Saturday night before speeding away from the spot. The motorcycle was carrying two people. Both riders were thrown off the bike after the impact. They suffered injuries in the crash. The entire incident was captured by the dashcam of a car travelling behind the Thar and the motorcycle.

Dashcam Captures How Thar Hit the Bike

The footage shows the Thar moving at high speed before suddenly entering the service lane from the left. The SUV then appears to attempt to cross several lanes at once. It moves through a narrow gap between vehicles before hitting the motorcycle.

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The impact throws both the rider and pillion rider off the bike. The Thar does not stop after the collision and is seen fleeing the spot. Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets. Reports suggest they suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The dashcam video has since surfaced on social media and gone viral. Several users compared the visuals to a road-rash-style video game, where riders hit or knock down other bikers while racing. The comparison came from the way the motorcycle riders were suddenly thrown off the bike after the Thar struck them. The footage has also raised concerns about dangerous lane changes and speeding on the expressway.

Thar Had Earlier Been Fined ₹5,000

The vehicle seen in the video reportedly carries registration number HR16AG5200. According to records available on the e-Challan transport portal, the diesel vehicle had previously received a ₹5,000 fine for dangerous driving and jumping a red light. The challan was issued on August 3.

Another Thar Hit-and-Run in Greater Noida West

The incident comes days after another serious crash involving a Mahindra Thar in Greater Noida West. On September 22, a speeding Thar reportedly hit a couple travelling on a scooter. The 35-year-old man died in the crash, while his wife suffered serious injuries. The Thar driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the collision.

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Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera

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Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera

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Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera
Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera
Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera
Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera
Thar Cuts Across Multiple Lanes, Hits Motorcycle and Flees: Delhi Crash Caught on Camera

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