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Home > Regionals News > Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500

Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500

A ₹2,000 diesel bill allegedly triggered a violent attack at a petrol pump in Bihar’s Aurangabad. Two Thar occupants allegedly assaulted an employee, stole ₹5,500 from his pocket and fled. Police are now searching for the accused using CCTV footage.

Thar Riders Refuse to Pay Rs 2,000 Diesel Bill in Bihar, Beat Petrol Pump Worker (Photo: AI)
Thar Riders Refuse to Pay Rs 2,000 Diesel Bill in Bihar, Beat Petrol Pump Worker (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 22:10 IST

A petrol pump employee in Bihar’s Aurangabad was allegedly assaulted after he asked two Thar occupants to pay for diesel. The accused had reportedly filled fuel worth ₹2,000. However, when the employee demanded payment, the situation turned violent. The two men allegedly abused and beat the employee before fleeing with ₹5,500 from his pocket. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

The incident took place at Upendra Petroleum near Chatra Mor on Amba Road, under the jurisdiction of the Muffassil police station. The victim, Gautam Singh, has filed a written complaint with the police.

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₹2,000 Diesel Bill Triggers Heated Argument

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 12:30 pm on November 2, 2026. A man identified as Shubham Chauhan arrived at the petrol pump in a Thar SUV with another person. The second man had covered his face with a gamcha. The duo allegedly filled diesel worth ₹2,000. When Gautam Singh asked them to pay, they reportedly started abusing him.

The argument soon escalated into a physical assault. The complainant alleged that the men refused to pay and told him to do whatever he wanted.

₹5,500 Allegedly Stolen After Assault

The complaint further states that Shubham Chauhan allegedly took ₹5,500 from the employee’s pocket. The money was reportedly collected from fuel sales. The accused allegedly threatened to kill the employee before escaping in their Thar SUV. Other petrol pump employees rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. However, the accused had already fled.

Police Search for Accused Using CCTV Footage

Muffassil police station in-charge Ashok Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered based on the employee’s complaint. The case has been registered under Case No. 520/26. Police are examining CCTV footage from the petrol pump to identify and arrest the accused. Officials said raids are being conducted as part of the investigation. Further action will follow as the police continue to investigate the incident.

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Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500
Tags: Aurangabad Newsbihar crimebihar newscrime newsDiesel DisputePetrol Pumppolice investigationThar SUVviral CCTV

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Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500

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Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500

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Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500
Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500
Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500
Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500
Thar Riders Fill Rs 2,000 Worth of Diesel in Bihar, Refuse to Pay When Asked, Beat Petrol Pump Worker and Flee With Rs 5,500

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