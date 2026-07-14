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Home > Regionals News > ‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror

‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror

A family outing to Nashik's Bhavli Dam turned terrifying after a woman was allegedly harassed, triggering an assault, a 20-km chase, and a violent attack on the family's car with iron rods.

A family's picnic at Nashik's Bhavli Dam allegedly ended in harassment, assault and a 20-km chase.
A family's picnic at Nashik's Bhavli Dam allegedly ended in harassment, assault and a 20-km chase.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 13:28 IST

What began as a leisurely Sunday picnic for a family of eight at the picturesque Bhavli Dam and waterfall in Maharashtra’s Nashik district allegedly turned into a harrowing 20-km chase.

The family claims that a group of men sexually molested one of the women at the tourist spot. The accused allegedly attacked the family after her husband objected, vandalised their car with sticks and iron rods and chased them for kilometres, traumatising even the children.

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‘They Called Out My Name and Started Harassing Me’

According to the victim, the incident unfolded as the family was preparing to leave after spending time at the waterfall.

“We had gone for a picnic. We had our food, played in the water, and then we were leaving. That’s when two people there called out my name and started harassing me,” she recalled.

She also stated that she scolded the men and her husband confronted them, asking them why they were harassing a woman in a public place. Rather than backing off, the men allegedly became aggressive. According to the victim, they were believing that they were running nearby food stalls, and soon joined them.

“Soon there were 8-10 men and they all charged at us,” the victim said.

Car Attacked, Family Chased for Nearly 20 Kilometres

The family attempted to defuse the situation and leave the spot, but the attackers allegedly blocked their vehicle.

“After a little confrontation, we tried to leave. When we moved in our car, they blocked us and started smashing our car windows. They then chased us for nearly 20 kilometers. They damaged our car completely with iron rods. The car is completely destroyed.” the woman alleged.

Children were inside the vehicle throughout the attack. “The children are still so scared,” she added.

Nine Detained, One Accused Still on the Run

Following the family’s complaint, Igatpuri police have detained nine of the 10 accused and are questioning them, while a search is underway for the remaining suspect.

Police said one of the accused has previously been booked in a murder case. The family has also alleged that the victim’s husband’s gold chain was snatched during the assault, while another member lost a mobile phone. Police are attempting to trace the missing device as the investigation continues.

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‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror
Tags: maharashtra

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‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror

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‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror
‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror
‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror
‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror

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