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Home > Regionals News > The Tragic Final Request That Cost A Gujarat Woman Her Life

The Tragic Final Request That Cost A Gujarat Woman Her Life

A horrific crime has shaken Gujarat's Patan district after a 35-year-old widow, Pinkyben Patni, was set on fire by her neighbour over a mere Rs 5,000 loan dispute.

The Tragic Final Request That Cost A Gujarat Woman Her Life

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 00:08 IST

In a tragic incident, a woman was allegedly set on fire by her neighbour following a dispute over an unpaid loan in Gujarat’s Patan district. According to the police, the 35-year-old widow, identified as Pinkyben Patni, died after her neighbour poured a flammable liquid on her and set her ablaze. The fatal attack stemmed from a delay in repaying a Rs 5,000 loan, which she had borrowed from him a month ago to cover household expenses.

How a Deadly Confrontation Cost a Woman’s Life in Gujarat

According to reports, the accused, identified as Babubhai Raval, had gone to Pinkyben’s house to collect the Rs 5,000 loan amount. Recalling the horrific moments, the victim’s daughter alleged that her mother asked for a two-day extension to pay the money back. However, Babubhai refused to agree and told her mother to wait there. Within minutes, he returned with petrol, which he allegedly poured on her mother before setting her on fire. The victim suffered severe burn injuries and was initially admitted to a local hospital for treatment. She was later shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for advanced medical care, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

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Family Demands Strict Punishment for the Accused

The victim is survived by her two young children. Pinkyben’s sister has demanded a thorough investigation into the case, insisting that the accused, Babubhai, receive the strictest possible punishment. The family has also urged the police to examine the role of Jitubhai Panchal, another neighbour who was present at the spot during the incident—and take necessary action against him.

Police Register Case Against Accused

The Gujarat Police confirmed that the woman’s death was caused by the accused pouring a flammable substance on her over the non-payment of the Rs 5,000 loan. The police have registered a case and added murder charges against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities stated that a detailed investigation is underway to examine all angles of the incident.

Also Read: PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistan Rangers Opened Fire On Protesters Ahead Of Muzaffarabad March

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The Tragic Final Request That Cost A Gujarat Woman Her Life
Tags: Babubhai Raval arrested PatanGujarat woman set on firePatan loan dispute murderPinkyben Patni crime caseWoman burnt alive over 5000 loan

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