‘There Was Nothing Left’: 60-Year-Old Tea Seller Breaks Down After Son Finds Rs 1.18 Crore Missing From PNB Account Holding Jewar Airport Compensation

A 60-year-old tea and samosa seller in Greater Noida is struggling to understand how Rs 1.18 crore allegedly disappeared from her bank account. The money was compensation for land acquired for the Jewar Airport project. Now, she is among at least 25 customers who have complained about large sums allegedly missing from their accounts at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida.

Santosh, a resident of Bironda village, had deposited Rs 1.29 crore in her account. She claimed that she discovered the problem when her son visited the bank to withdraw money on Tuesday. What he was told left the family shocked.

“On Tuesday, my son had come to withdraw some money when he was told that there was nothing left,” she claimed.

The shock also affected Santosh’s health. She was admitted to a nearby hospital after her blood pressure fluctuated. On Wednesday, she sat outside the bank with her sister, seeking answers about her savings.

Rs 1.18 Crore Allegedly Missing From Tea Seller’s Account

Santosh’s complaint is among several reports of missing money from the PNB branch. Customers have alleged that their savings and fixed deposits have disappeared or fallen sharply. The total amount involved has not yet been confirmed. A police officer said the complaints involve different sums, ranging from lakhs of rupees to more than Rs 1 crore.

“The exact amount has not been established. One person alleged they had a crore in the bank; another said Rs 10 lakh. Currently, the amount is a few crores,” the officer said.

The officer added that more customers were coming forward to report their complaints. The number of complaints could rise over the coming week.

Sanchit Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police 1, Greater Noida, said the police were investigating the complaints. The bank has also started an internal inquiry into the matter.

Why Did PNB Customers Start Checking Their Accounts?

According to a police officer, customers became suspicious after allegedly receiving messages and calls from the bank. They were reportedly asked to inform the branch four to five days in advance if they wanted to withdraw more than Rs 1 lakh. One customer found the messages unusual and checked his account. Other customers followed and allegedly discovered discrepancies in their balances.

On Wednesday, several people arrived at the branch carrying their passbooks. Some waited to check their account details, while others protested outside the bank and demanded the return of their money.

The complaints have raised concerns among customers who depend on their savings and fixed deposits for daily expenses, medical treatment and other essential needs.

Father Fears for Daughter’s Treatment After Fixed Deposit Goes Missing

Among those seeking answers was Sanjay, a 40-year-old customer from a nearby village. He said his father had given him Rs 10 lakh two years ago to put into a fixed deposit. Sanjay said he had spent around Rs 8 lakh and needed more money for his 12-year-old daughter, Siya, who cannot walk after falling at school three years ago.

He had around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 in his account and wanted to break his fixed deposit to arrange money for her treatment. However, he claimed the deposit was missing when he visited the bank.

“The doctor recently told me I would need Rs 1.5 lakh for an MRI and medicines. I had Rs 60,000-70,000 in my account, so I thought I’d break my FD. When I came to the bank today, it was gone,” he said.

“How will I treat my daughter?” Sanjay asked. He added that getting a loan was difficult because lenders asked him for land papers.

Elderly Customer Claims Balance Fell From Rs 17.5 Lakh to Rs 61,000

Dharamveer, a 75-year-old resident of Raipur Bangar village, also alleged that a large portion of his savings had disappeared. He claimed that his account, which previously held Rs 17.5 lakh, now showed a balance of just Rs 61,000. He further alleged that no entries had been made in his account for two years, despite his repeated enquiries about the interest earned.

Dharamveer said he had visited the bank five months ago and was told that an audit was underway. During a more recent visit, he claimed a woman employee told him that a machine was not working and asked him to return after Diwali.

Bank Promises Action Against Those Found Guilty

Rakesh Nigam, the bank’s chief manager, addressed customers and reporters gathered outside the branch. He acknowledged that the exact timeline of the alleged irregularities was not yet clear.

“We cannot say exactly when this started. It is a scam, and those found guilty will be caught and sent to jail,” he said.

Nigam also said all staff members had been transferred and promised that the money would be returned within a week. However, the alleged losses are still under investigation. Police are examining the complaints, while the bank is conducting its internal inquiry. The exact amount involved and the circumstances behind the reported discrepancies remain to be established.