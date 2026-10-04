WATCH: They Argued Over Seats, Then Came The Slap, What Happened At SP’s Gorakhpur Press Meet?

A Samajwadi Party (SP) press conference in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur turned chaotic on Saturday after a dispute over seating reportedly escalated into a physical clash. The incident took place at the Gorakhpur Press Club during a media briefing organised by SP district president Brajesh Gautam. The event was held to discuss the party’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Saptah’ campaign, scheduled from October 2 to October 8.

According to party members, tensions began after party leader Anshuman Singh arrived at the crowded venue with his supporters. A disagreement reportedly broke out over seating arrangements. The argument soon became heated and allegedly turned into a scuffle.

Former SP District Chief Alleges He Was Slapped

Former SP district president Nagina Sahni alleged that Kamlesh Singh, the son of Anshuman Singh, slapped him during the confrontation. Party workers and leaders intervened as the situation became tense. They reportedly separated the two groups and prevented the clash from escalating further. A video purportedly showing the altercation later surfaced on social media. The footage quickly attracted attention and added to the political controversy.

गोरखपुर में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में मंच पर बैठने की जगह को लेकर आपस में लात-घूंसे और थप्पड़ चलना सपा के संगठनात्मक अनुशासन की पोल खोलता है। और कार्यकर्ता सार्वजनिक रूप से मीडिया के सामने ही एक-दूसरे पर हमलावर हो जाएं, पार्टी के पास न ही नेतृत्व का कोई प्रभाव। https://t.co/DgBdcaTgMz — Scaleone (@Scaleone85) October 3, 2026

‘Attempt To Malign My Image’, Says Anshuman Singh

Anshuman Singh rejected the allegations and claimed that some people were trying to damage his reputation. He alleged that the controversy was being created deliberately ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Sahni, however, accused Anshuman Singh’s supporters of misbehaving with him and assaulting him. He also alleged that some people at the venue were carrying illegal weapons.

SP Leadership To Look Into Gorakhpur Clash

SP district president Brajesh Gautam called the incident serious. He said the matter would be brought to the attention of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who would decide whether disciplinary action was required. Party leader Kajal Nishad also expressed concern over the incident. She described it as regrettable and appealed to party workers to maintain discipline and restraint.

The Gorakhpur clash comes amid growing political controversies over alleged physical confrontations involving public figures. The SP leadership is yet to announce any further action in the matter, according to TOI.