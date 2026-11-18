An elderly woman was allegedly beaten, abducted from her home and murdered over suspicions of witchcraft in Bihar’s Jamui district. The shocking incident took place in Thamhan village under the Charkapathar police station area.

The woman was reportedly blamed for the death of a nine-year-old boy who had been suffering from an illness. Following the child’s death, the accused allegedly called her a witch and took her towards a nearby forest. Police later recovered her body and arrested nine people in connection with the case.

Child’s Death Triggers Witchcraft Allegations in Jamui

According to police, the incident came to light after Ranju Devi, a resident of Thamhan village and wife of Kunwar Mistry, filed a written complaint. In her complaint, she stated that Shivam Kumar, the nine-year-old son of the late Shravan Mistry, died due to an illness around 3 pm on November 17.

Following his death, several people allegedly gathered and attacked her house. They reportedly abused her mother-in-law, Daya Devi alias Kusum Devi, wife of Jaina Mistry, by calling her names associated with witchcraft. The accused allegedly assaulted the elderly woman and forcibly took her towards the forest.

Police Recover Woman’s Body, Arrest Nine Accused

Taking the complaint seriously, Charkapathar police launched an investigation and conducted raids to trace the missing woman. Police arrested one suspect first. Based on information provided by him, officers recovered the elderly woman’s body.

The body was later sent to Sadar Hospital in Jamui for a post-mortem examination. Jhajha SDPO Rajesh Kumar confirmed that nine people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Tinku Sharma, Pinu Sharma, Kamdev Sharma, Kundan Mandal, Nitish Sharma, Chandan Kumar, Sanatan Sharma, Jaiprakash Sharma and Guddu Mistry. They belong to Thamhan village and other areas under Sono, Sikandra and Mohanpur police station limits.

Blood-Stained Shirt and Stick Recovered From Spot

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also visited the crime scene to collect evidence. During the investigation, officials recovered a blood-stained shirt allegedly belonging to accused Tinku Sharma. A blood-stained stick was also found at the spot. Police further collected a blood sample from the woman’s body.

All the recovered evidence has been sent for scientific examination. Police are continuing their investigation and conducting raids to arrest other suspects who are still absconding.