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Home > Regionals News > ‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws

‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws

A Dehradun school teacher's emotional video before her death has sparked a dowry death investigation. Police have booked her husband and in-laws after her family alleged months of harassment.

Dehradun Teacher's Video Triggers Dowry Death Probe (Image: X)
Dehradun Teacher's Video Triggers Dowry Death Probe (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 15:43 IST

A school teacher from Dehradun, Shristi Bhandari, recorded a tearful 90-second video moments before her death, alleging months of harassment by her husband’s family and apologising to her mother and sisters. Her family has alleged that she died due to dowry harassment in Dehradun’s Doiwala area, following which police registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and other unidentified family members. The FIR was lodged on Thursday under BNS Section 80(2) (dowry death).

In the emotional video, Shristi is seen crying and wiping away tears as she says, “Sorry mummy, main aise ja rahi hoon” (Sorry, I am leaving like this). Further adding, “Everything has become so strange. I have been enduring this for six months. Now I can’t endure it anymore. Their mindset can never change. They keep blaming me for things that happened after our marriage. They call me ‘manhoos, manhoos’ (cursed).”

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Dehradun police register dowry death case after family’s complaint

According to the complaint filed by her mother, Seema Bhandari, Shristi married Saurabh Khatri in November last year and had been living with him in Doiwala, around 20 km from Dehradun city. Her family alleged that soon after the marriage, she was subjected to physical and mental harassment over dowry demands.

Based on the complaint, Dehradun police booked her husband Saurabh Khatri, a personal secretary at the Uttarakhand state secretariat, his mother Parvina Devi, sister Charu Khatri and other unidentified family members.

Dehradun investigation focuses on harassment allegations

Circle Officer (Doiwala) Vandana Verma said Shristi was allegedly repeatedly humiliated by her in-laws, who called her “inauspicious” and “unlucky” for the family. “They socially humiliated her, claiming that misfortunes began after her arrival. When her father-in-law died after a prolonged illness, the family blamed her for his death as well,” Verma said.

The Dehradun case has drawn attention after the video surfaced online, with police continuing their investigation into the dowry death allegations made by Shristi’s family.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra Halted as Heavy Rain Shuts Baltal Route; Pahalgam Already Closed    

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‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws
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‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws

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‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws
‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws
‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws
‘They Called Me Manhoos’: Dehradun Teacher’s Video Before Death Sparks Dowry Probe Against Husband, In-Laws

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