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Home > Regionals News > They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated

They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated

A sudden short circuit in the projector room of a Greater Noida cinema triggered panic during a Ramayana screening. Three auditoriums were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

Smoke from projector room forces Ramayana screening to stop in Greater Noida (Photo: X)
Smoke from projector room forces Ramayana screening to stop in Greater Noida (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 15:40 IST

A routine movie outing turned into a tense moment for cinema-goers in Greater Noida West on Thursday evening. Smoke suddenly began spreading from the projector room during a screening of Ramayana at US Cinema in Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall.

The incident triggered panic among viewers. The cinema management immediately stopped the film and evacuated the auditorium as a safety measure. Screenings in three auditoriums were also suspended following the incident. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control before anyone was injured.

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Short Circuit in Projector Room Triggers Panic

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm in the Bisrakh police station area. According to preliminary information, a short circuit occurred in the projector room, causing electrical wires to overheat and produce smoke.

Around 25 people were watching the film in Auditorium No. 10 when the smoke was first noticed. As it began spreading, viewers became alarmed and rushed to leave the hall. The cinema staff immediately stopped the screening and started the evacuation process.

Fire Extinguisher Used to Control Smoke

According to police, people present at the spot used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the electrical wires at an early stage. Around 10 to 15 people inside the auditorium were safely evacuated. Following the incident, the management suspended screenings in three auditoriums as a precaution.

Fire department personnel and Bisrakh police officers soon reached the mall. They inspected the projector room and assessed the situation.

Cinema Refunds Tickets After Interrupted Show

There were no reports of injuries among viewers or cinema staff. The incident, however, caused considerable inconvenience to people who had come to watch the film. The cinema management also refunded the ticket amount to affected viewers after the screening was interrupted.

A preliminary investigation has pointed to a short circuit in the projector room as the cause of the incident. Police and fire department officials are taking necessary action.

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They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated
Tags: Cinema Hallfire incidentGalaxy Blue Sapphire MallGreater Noidahome-hero-pos-2Noida newsRamayana movieshort-circuit

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They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated

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They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated

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They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated
They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated
They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated
They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated
They Came to Watch Ramayana, But Suddenly Smoke Filled the Cinema Hall, Panic Erupts in Greater Noida Mall as 3 Auditoriums Are Evacuated

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