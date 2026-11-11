‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

On the night of November 8, a young man named Deshraj reached the railway line below the Bhuhar overbridge in Lucknow. He stepped into the path of a moving train and was killed.

At that moment it looked like one more grim entry in a city’s night. By the next morning it was something else. His family had a name for what they believed was behind it, and they were ready to take it to the police.

The Complaint Filed a Day Later

On November 9, Deshraj’s brother Chhedilal went to Thakurganj police station and gave a written complaint. He named two women, Sapna Rawat and Neha Parveen, and accused them of tormenting his brother until he could not cope.

What Happened on November 7

The complaint takes the story back one day. According to Chhedilal, on November 7 the two women accused Deshraj of stealing money and jewellery.

The family says the allegation was not a single moment. They claim the women went on troubling him after that, again and again, and that the mental strain on Deshraj kept building. By the family’s account, that strain was too heavy for him by the next night.

All of this is an allegation set out in a complaint. It has not been proved in any court.

Police Register a Case and Make Arrests

Once the complaint reached them, police began looking into it. A case was registered against Sapna Rawat and Neha Parveen under several sections, among them abetment of suicide.

On November 10, two days after Deshraj died, both women were taken into custody. Within roughly forty eight hours, a death had turned into a complaint, a case and two arrests.

What Still Needs an Answer

The arrests have moved the case forward but have not closed it. Several questions are open:

Was a theft ever formally reported, or was the accusation made face to face?

Did Deshraj get any opportunity to answer what was said about him?

What passed between him and the two women after November 7?

How did they know each other?

Can investigators show a direct connection between the alleged harassment and his death?

Police say they are now studying what part each woman played and reconstructing what happened to Deshraj before that night.

Why Proof Matters in Such Cases

Abetment of suicide is a serious charge, and it is also a difficult one to prove. Anger, a quarrel or even a wrongful accusation does not by itself meet the test. Courts generally look for evidence that the accused actively pushed or instigated the person towards the act.

That is why investigators are likely to lean on witness statements, call records and messages in the coming days.

Both women are accused, not convicted, and they are entitled to tell their side.

Where the Case Goes From Here

Chhedilal and his family are waiting for answers and for accountability. Sapna Rawat and Neha Parveen will get their chance to respond to the charges. Whether the investigation shows a baseless accusation followed by relentless pressure, or a more complicated story, is the question that remains.