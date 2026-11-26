A wedding trip turned into a tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Thursday evening after a speeding truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Agra-Aligarh highway. Four people, including a husband and wife, lost their lives in the accident. Two others were injured, while the couple’s son and daughter are undergoing treatment. The accident took place around 4 pm near Nagla Bhura village under the jurisdiction of Sasni police station. The location is around 12 kilometres from the Hathras district headquarters.

According to preliminary information, around six people were travelling in the auto when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it. The collision was so severe that several passengers suffered critical injuries.

Four People Die After Truck Hits Auto in Hathras

The deceased were identified as Ashwani Kushwaha (15), son of Surendra Singh and a resident of Mohalla Jogiyan in Mendu; Chandrapal (65), son of Jwala Prasad and a resident of Dori Nagar in Aligarh; and Omkar (50), son of Jeevan Lal, who lived in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. Omkar’s wife, Vinita, also died during treatment. She had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

The accident created panic in the area. A large crowd gathered at the spot as soon as the news spread. Police were informed and rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical attention.

Delhi Family Was Travelling to Attend a Wedding

Omkar and his family were travelling from Delhi to Hathras to attend a wedding at a relative’s house when the accident occurred. His wife Vinita, son Lakshya and daughter were among those injured in the collision. Doctors at the CHC provided them with initial treatment. However, due to their critical condition, they were referred to Aligarh for better medical care.

Omkar and Vinita later died during treatment. Their son and daughter are still receiving medical attention. Two other injured passengers were also taken to the district hospital. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

DM and SP Visit District Hospital After Accident

After the incident, Sasni police station in-charge Lalit Sharma reached the spot with a police team. Some officers inspected the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. District Magistrate Satyaprakash Patel and Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha also visited the district hospital in order to review the situation and check on the injured. The DM expressed grief over the death of the 15-year-old boy, who was reportedly a promising cricket player.

“The death of a promising young cricketer in this accident is a major loss for the district, and it is difficult to make up for it,” DM Satyaprakash Patel said.

He also stated that the administration would take necessary steps in order to control speeding and improve road safety during winter. The administration, police and transport department will work with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prevent such accidents.

Truck Driver Arrested, Police Begin Investigation

SP Chiranjiv Nath Sinha confirmed that the truck and its driver had been caught immediately after the accident.

“The vehicle and its driver have been immediately apprehended and arrested. A case is being registered under the relevant sections,” he said.

He further stated that the police and administration acted quickly to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. The DM also spoke to officials at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh to arrange better treatment for them. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and are also working to establish the identities of the two unidentified injured passengers.