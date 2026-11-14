LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

Three youths were allegedly surrounded and brutally beaten by a mob in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after objecting to firecrackers being thrown at them during Diwali, triggering tension in Bodwad.

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra's Jalgaon
They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-14 10:03 IST

A disagreement over firecrackers on Diwali erupted into violence in Bodwad.

A Firework On Diwali Directed At Them

It was Diwali in Bodwad, a village in the Jalgaon District of Maharashtra. It is as noisy as always with firecrackers lighting up the night sky.

You Might Be Interested In

As per the information received, firecrackers were bursting in such a way as if some people were throwing them at three youngsters.

A Protest Escalating Into Violence

The three youths protested against the firecrackers being hurled at them. The protest that reportedly led to an escalation in the argument is how the problem started according to the reports received so far.

Beaten Up By A Mob

An allegedly angry crowd reportedly gathered around the three young men and beat them severely. The attack has been described as brutal and the crowd reportedly acted like a mob.

An Attempted Murder?

The allegations also state that an attempt to murder the three youths was made at the time of the attack.

An Area On Edge

After the incident, there is an atmosphere of tension in the area.

What We Don’t Know Yet

In the reports presented until now, nothing is said about the identity of the youth, the extent of their injuries, or the hospital where they have been taken. The reports have not revealed the identity of the accused or the number of people involved in the incident. No case registration has been made or any arrest made as yet and there is no police report either.

What Next?

Would the police register a case and effect arrests? What would the reports of the doctors reveal about the injuries of the youth? Would the allegation of attempted murder be proven after the investigations are done? Or would the tension in Bodwad calm down before it escalates further?

For now, a light festival has resulted in three injured youth.

Also Read: Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon
Tags: home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next

WATCH VIDEO: 17-Elephant Herd May Be Hiding ‘Kabra’: Forest Officials Resume High-Stakes Operation As 15 Schools Shut In Chhattisgarh

Muslim Girl Marries Hindu Boy In Uttar Pradesh, Rejects Kidnapping Claim By Family In Court; Groom Gets Detained – What Happened Next?

Caught On CCTV: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Hoarding Falls On Couple Moving On Bike In Uttar Pradesh – No Wind Or Collusion, How Did It Fall?

Caught On CCTV: Bus Deliberately Hits Youth Walking On Side Of The Road In Madhya Pradesh, Video Shows It Swerving Towards Him – Why?

LATEST NEWS

Dhvani Bhanushali Gets Engaged To Yash Bhanushali: Meet The Man Who Won The ‘Vaaste’ Singer’s Heart

US Air Travel Chaos: 11,000 Flights Grounded, Over 1.5 Million Passengers Hit By Nationwide FAA Communications Failure

DEV Information Technology Reports Q2 FY27 Total Income of Rs. 63.07 Cr, Up 28 Percent YoY; H1 FY27 Total Income Reaches Rs. 107.72 Cr, Up 16 Percent YoY

Sidhu Moose Wala New Controversy: From Jaandi Vaar To Phantom Ferrari, Why His Parents’ Fight Over His Musical Legacy Continues Four Years After His Death

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

Watch Video: Tigress Climbs On Caretaker, Mauls Him To Death During Social Media Shoot At Farmhouse; What Happened Afterwards?

Caught On CCTV: Bus Deliberately Hits Youth Walking On Side Of The Road In Madhya Pradesh, Video Shows It Swerving Towards Him – Why?

CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble

One Intimate Photo for One Secret Page? IAF Wing Commander Allegedly Made Shocking Deal With Pakistani Operative to Leak Military Documents

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon
They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon
They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon
They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon
They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

QUICK LINKS