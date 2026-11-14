A disagreement over firecrackers on Diwali erupted into violence in Bodwad.

A Firework On Diwali Directed At Them

It was Diwali in Bodwad, a village in the Jalgaon District of Maharashtra. It is as noisy as always with firecrackers lighting up the night sky.

As per the information received, firecrackers were bursting in such a way as if some people were throwing them at three youngsters.

A Protest Escalating Into Violence

The three youths protested against the firecrackers being hurled at them. The protest that reportedly led to an escalation in the argument is how the problem started according to the reports received so far.

Beaten Up By A Mob

An allegedly angry crowd reportedly gathered around the three young men and beat them severely. The attack has been described as brutal and the crowd reportedly acted like a mob.

An Attempted Murder?

The allegations also state that an attempt to murder the three youths was made at the time of the attack.

They Only Asked People To Stop Throwing Firecrackers At Them: Three Youths Surrounded And Brutally Beaten By Mob In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon https://t.co/5uQkFXmfUa — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) November 14, 2026

An Area On Edge

After the incident, there is an atmosphere of tension in the area.

What We Don’t Know Yet

In the reports presented until now, nothing is said about the identity of the youth, the extent of their injuries, or the hospital where they have been taken. The reports have not revealed the identity of the accused or the number of people involved in the incident. No case registration has been made or any arrest made as yet and there is no police report either.

What Next?

Would the police register a case and effect arrests? What would the reports of the doctors reveal about the injuries of the youth? Would the allegation of attempted murder be proven after the investigations are done? Or would the tension in Bodwad calm down before it escalates further?

For now, a light festival has resulted in three injured youth.

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