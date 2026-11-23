In most burglaries, thieves look for cash, gold, jewellery or expensive electronic gadgets. But an unidentified thief in West Bengal’s Howrah appears to have had a rather unusual shopping list. In the early hours of Sunday, the man allegedly entered a residential complex and stole expensive shoes belonging to nearly 40 families. The stolen footwear is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.2 lakh. The incident took place at Happy Garden Housing Society in Shibpur, where CCTV cameras captured the intruder moving through the corridors, collecting shoes and escaping with two large bags.

Thief Enters Housing Society By Scaling Wall

The incident reportedly took place between 4 am and 5 am on November 22. According to the available details, the unidentified man climbed over the wall near the northeastern corner of the housing society. By doing so, he managed to avoid the security guards stationed at the main entrance and entered the residential complex. Once inside, he reportedly headed towards the shoe racks and cupboards kept outside residents’ flats. He first targeted Block B and then moved towards Block A, collecting footwear from different households.

CCTV Captures Him Filling Two Bags With Shoes

CCTV footage captured the man casually walking through the corridors and picking up sneakers, sandals and formal shoes. He reportedly stuffed the footwear into two large bags, taking shoes belonging to several families. After collecting his unusual haul, he escaped through the same wall he had climbed earlier. The estimated value of the stolen shoes is around Rs 1.2 lakh, leaving nearly 40 families affected by the incident.

Residents Laugh But Raise Security Concerns

The incident has left residents with mixed reactions. While the sight of someone escaping with two huge bags full of shoes has amused neighbours, the theft has also raised serious concerns about security inside the housing complex. Residents are particularly worried about how the intruder managed to enter the premises, move between different blocks and leave without being intercepted. Located a short distance from Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, the housing society is now facing questions over its security arrangements. What may sound like an unusual theft has left several families without their footwear and worried about the safety of their homes.

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