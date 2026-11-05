Thieves Steal Olympic Gold Medal In Bengaluru; Burglars Steal Three More International Medals Among Other Valuables – Inside Details

Burglars broke into the Bengaluru home of former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya and escaped with his 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal, three other international sporting medals and valuables worth an estimated Rs 3.53 lakh. The theft took place on the night of October 28, when the 67-year-old Olympian was away on a family trip to Kodagu in Karnataka. CCTV footage reportedly captured two unidentified men entering his house in the early hours.

Bengaluru burglary: CCTV captures two men breaking into Olympian’s home

As per reports, Somaya had left home with his family on October 26. Around 7.15 am on October 28, his neighbour Narayana noticed that the house door was open and alerted him, suspecting a break-in.

CCTV footage from the neighbour’s house showed two men entering the property around 2.34 am. One was wearing a blue shirt and the other a red shirt. They allegedly broke open the door and stole valuables from inside.

Bengaluru thieves take away four international hockey medals

Reports say that according to the FIR, the stolen medals include Somaya’s gold medal from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a silver medal from the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, a bronze medal from the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and another bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

The burglars also took two silver cups weighing 72 grams each, six silver spoons weighing 200 grams collectively, a silver pot weighing 80 grams, a 10-gram gold bangle, an 8-gram gold coin and Rs 30,000 in cash. The total estimated value of the stolen property, excluding the sporting medals, is Rs 3.53 lakh.

Bengaluru police form two teams to trace accused

According to reports, Somaya has urged the police to identify and arrest the burglars, recover his belongings and take appropriate legal action.

A case has been registered at Indiranagar police station under Sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation or place of worship, among other locations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials said two special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

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