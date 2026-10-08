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Home > Regionals News > Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer

Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer

A Karnataka High Court ruling has clarified that a person can approach a civil court to seek a name change, including when the request is based on astrology or numerology.

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 12:16 IST

At birth, she was named Lakshmi. But her parents came to believe that a different name, Veena, would bring her more prosperity, guided by astrological and numerological reasons.

For many Indian families, this is not unusual. Few of them, though, take the matter all the way to a court of law.

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Into the Civil Court

The girl, a minor, went to a civil court through her father and asked for a declaration that her name is Veena. The family did not claim her original name had been recorded wrongly. They simply wanted her to be known by a new one.

The trial court refused. Its reasoning was that there was no document showing her name should read Veena, and that the parents had not first approached her school to change the name there.

The Government Circular That Changed the Argument

The family challenged the refusal in the High Court. Their case rested on a Karnataka government circular saying a civil court decree is required for a name change. They also placed on record public notices published in newspapers about the proposed change.

In other words, they argued, the court route was the one the state itself had pointed them towards.

What the High Court Said?

Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar found that the trial court had made a mistake. It had asked for paperwork proving the name “Veena,” but this was a case of name change, not name correction. No earlier document could carry the new name, because the girl had never been recorded under it.

The judge went further. Every person is identified by a name, he observed, and being recognised by it is a civil right of every citizen. A suit to correct or change a name therefore concerns a civil right and can be heard by a civil court.

The court also noted that nobody objected to the change and that it would harm no one. It held that the plaintiff was entitled to the declaration she sought, and directed that her name be changed from “Lakshmi N.” to “Veena N.”

Who Appeared

Advocate Sampath Kumar A.V. represented the plaintiffs, and Additional Government Advocate V. Seshu appeared for the State.

What Happens Next

  • Will other families now turn to civil courts for similar name changes?
  • How will schools, government departments and other record-keeping agencies act on such a decree?
  • Will this ruling be cited in future cases where a trial court asks for documents that cannot exist?

For now, one girl’s name has changed in the eyes of the law, and the High Court has made clear that a civil court is the proper place to ask.

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Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer

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Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer

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Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer
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Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer
Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer
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