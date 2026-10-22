Third-Degree Torture Against Minor at Jalaun Police Outpost, Father Seeks Action Against In-Charge Mukesh Gautam and Constable Arpit

A minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly brutally beaten and subjected to third-degree torture inside a police outpost, raising serious questions about police conduct. The boy’s father has approached the Superintendent of Police (SP), seeking strict legal action against the officers accused of assaulting his son.

The case concerns the Hadrukh police outpost, which falls under the Kuthaund police station area. Following the allegations, senior police officials have directed an inquiry into the incident.

Jalaun Police Outpost Under Scrutiny After Minor’s Torture Allegations

According to the complaint, Hadrukh outpost in-charge Mukesh Kumar Gautam and a constable identified as Arpit allegedly called the minor to the outpost and subjected him to severe physical assault.

The allegations have brought the conduct of the two police personnel under scrutiny. However, the claims are yet to be established through an official inquiry.

Father Approaches SP, Demands Strict Action Against Cops

The minor’s father has raised the matter directly with the Jalaun Superintendent of Police, seeking legal action against the personnel accused of assaulting his son.

The complaint has added to concerns surrounding allegations of custodial violence, particularly when minors are involved. Further details about the circumstances that led to the alleged assault have not been provided in the available information.

Viral Social Media Post Brings Case to Police Attention

The incident gained attention after Bharat Samachar highlighted the allegations on X, formerly Twitter. The post subsequently went viral, bringing the matter into the public spotlight.

Responding through its official social media handle, Jalaun Police said the inquiry had been assigned to the Circle Officer (CO), Jalaun. The department added that necessary action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

ADG Kanpur Zone Directs Local Police to Act

The Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Kanpur Zone, has also directed local police officials to investigate the allegations promptly and take appropriate action.

The inquiry is expected to establish what happened at the Hadrukh police outpost and determine whether the accused personnel were involved in the alleged assault. No final findings or disciplinary action have been confirmed in the information available.

The case has once again drawn attention to allegations of custodial abuse and the accountability of police personnel. The next steps will depend on the findings of the official investigation.