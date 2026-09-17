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Home > Regionals News > Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop

Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop

A 22-year-old married woman has accused former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed police officer Shailesh Patil of gang rape at a private property in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Police have registered a case and begun searching for the accused.

Maharashtra gang-rape case filed against former BJP MLA and aide (Image: X)
Maharashtra gang-rape case filed against former BJP MLA and aide (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 13:50 IST

A 22-year-old married woman has accused former BJP MLA from Kalyan West Narendra Pawar and dismissed police officer Shailesh Patil of gang-raping her at a private property in Bapgaon, in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi taluka. The woman alleged that she was called to Pawar’s office on the pretext of helping settle a dispute with her husband before being taken to Bapgaon on September 13. Padgha police have registered a case against both men under various sections, including gang rape and allegations involving a weapon.

Reports say that according to the complaint, the woman was allegedly threatened with a weapon and forced to drink alcohol at the property. She alleged that Pawar sexually assaulted her and left around 2 am. She then accused Shailesh Patil of assaulting her as well. Around 4 am, a caretaker of Patil’s house allegedly took the woman back to her home.

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Maharashtra case comes to police after victim seeks help

The woman did not immediately approach the police. On September 16, she contacted Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni for help and told her about the alleged assault. She also showed Kulkarni a video and WhatsApp chats that she said were connected to the incident. Kulkarni then took her to Padgha police station late at night, where the complaint was registered.

Reportedly, the complainant said, “The police should give me justice now. They must have ruined the lives of many women in this way, so they should be given strict punishment.”

Kulkarni said the woman had contacted her Instagram account seeking help. “The victim girl contacted my Instagram account on her mobile phone and asked for help. When I met her, the disgusting story she told made my heart tremble. After watching the video and mobile chat with her, I immediately took the victim girl to the Padgha police station at night,” she said.

Maharashtra police register case after DGP intervention

As per reports, Kulkarni further said she contacted Director General of Police Sadanand Date at night, following which he instructed Padgha police to register the case. Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Gir later registered the gang-rape case after conducting checks, she said. Police have since started investigating and searching for Pawar and Patil.

Kulkarni alleged that the incident was “highly condemnable” and called for strict punishment if the allegations are proved. She also alleged that Patil had previously faced cases involving an alleged assault on a foreign woman and allegedly threatening his mother with a weapon to take over land in her name. “If they are not arrested within 48 hours, we will protest outside the Padgha police station along with thousands of women,” Kulkarni warned.

Maharashtra probe begins as accused remain under search

Padgha police have begun their investigation and a search for both accused, according to the police. The case remains based on the woman’s complaint and allegations, and the investigation will determine the facts and evidence surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Gurugram Hit And Run: Biker Sia Contested 2022 Delhi Civic Polls On AAP Ticket, Declared Rs 45.67 Lakh Assets   

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Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop
Tags: crime newslatest newsMaharashtra crime newsMaharashtra gang rape casemaharashtra news

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Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop

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Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop
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Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop
Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop
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