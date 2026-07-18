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Home > Regionals News > ‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh

‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh

The Esplanade Court granted bail to J&K cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Khan in a Mumbai extortion case in which police allege she extorted ₹63 lakh from a businessman through a sextortion racket.

J&K Cricketer Gets Bail In Mumbai Extortion Case
J&K Cricketer Gets Bail In Mumbai Extortion Case

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 15:54 IST

The Esplanade Court has granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh to Farkhanda Aziz Khan, a 30-year-old Jammu and Kashmir cricketer accused in an alleged extortion case being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Farkhanda, who is associated with the Jammu & Kashmir T-20 League and hails from Boniyar tehsil in Baramulla, was arrested from a hotel in New Delhi in April along with her brother Bazil Khan, 27. Their alleged associate, Imtiyaz Uddin Wani, 22, was later arrested in Srinagar.

Reportedly, according to the prosecution, the extortion conspiracy began after Farkhanda allegedly contacted a 28-year-old businessman through phone calls and online chats that later turned sexually explicit. Police alleged she, along with Bazil and Wani, threatened to release the chats, implicate the businessman in a serious criminal case, ruin his family and ensure he spent life in prison unless money was paid.

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Reports say that the complainant alleged that Rs 63 lakh was paid in the alleged extortion racket between 2024 and early 2026. Investigators found that Rs 23.61 lakh was transferred in 32 transactions from the complainant’s employer’s UPI account between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, allegedly to fake names linked to Farkhanda and Wani.

Police seized mobile phones, a pen drive and a laptop from the accused. Forensic data was extracted on April 17 and April 19, and the devices were sent to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina. Investigators also found transfers from Farkhanda’s account to Bazil’s account. Bazil claimed the money was required to maintain the balance needed for admission to Philips University in Cyprus.

Extortion bail comes with travel restrictions and trial conditions

As per reports, police further alleged that Farkhanda used Rs 10 lakh from the alleged extortion money to purchase a second-hand BMW 520, which is reportedly kept with one of her relatives in Srinagar.

Granting bail, the Esplanade Court directed Farkhanda to attend all trial proceedings in the extortion case, barred her from leaving India without prior court permission and asked her to provide her residential address.

Also Read: Two Held In Guwahati For Painting Sonam Wangchuk’s Portrait On Public Wall   

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‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh
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‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh

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‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh

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‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh
‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh
‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh
‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh

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