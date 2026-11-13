Three Children of a Family Die Within Three Days in Mysterious Circumstances in Lucknow’s Malihabad; Panic Grips Locality

Panic has gripped Khandasra village in Malihabad area Lucknow after three children from the same family died within a span of just three days under mysterious circumstances. The first incident was reported on November 9, when a 3-year-old Divyansh Yadav reportedly collapsed and died while playing. A day later, on November 10, Kartik Yadav, a Class 1 student, also died while playing.

The third death took place on November 12, when 10-year-old Lakshmi Yadav, a Class 2 student, developed a fever. Her condition reportedly deteriorated and she died while undergoing treatment. The family has claimed that blood came out of the mouths of all three children around the time of their deaths, which raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Following Lakshmi’s death, police rushed to the village after being informed by the family. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. The deaths in the family have left the kids’ parents devastated. a pall of gloom prevails in the village, with residents demanding an impartial probe into the deaths.

The exact cause of the children’s deaths is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a health department team visited Khandasra village to assess the situation in the wake of kids’ death. CHC Superintendent Dr Dhananjay Kushwaha said a medical camp would be set up on Friday (November 13) to examine residents and screen for possible health concerns.