Panic gripped a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday after a leopard attacked three people during a rescue operation. The animal reportedly broke free from a net used by Forest Department personnel and attacked villagers, leaving three people injured. The injured were identified as Fuleswar Das, Rupeswar Das and Kulamon Das. They were rushed to Lezai Model Hospital for treatment.

Leopard Spotted Roaming Around Residential Areas

According to local residents, the leopard had been moving freely through populated areas of Lezai village. People reportedly spotted the animal both during the day and at night. Its repeated appearances had created fear among villagers. Many residents were reluctant to step outside their homes after sunset.

Following reports of the leopard’s movement, Forest Department personnel reached the area to capture the animal. However, residents alleged that the team arrived with limited equipment and carried only a net for the operation.

Dibrugarh, Assam – Horrifying visuals have emerged from Lezai Dewanbari Kaibarta village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where a leopard went on a rampage, injuring three villagers and triggering panic across the area, the leopard attacked Kulamani Das, Phuleswar Das, and Rupeswar Das, leaving all three seriously injured. The victims were rushed to Lezai Model Hospital for medical treatment. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 23, 2026

Leopard Escapes Net, Attacks Three People

The situation took a dangerous turn during the rescue attempt. The leopard reportedly managed to escape from the net and attacked people nearby. Three people sustained injuries in the incident. The exact number of people affected was not immediately clear.

Following the attack, a group of villagers armed with sticks and bamboo poles tried to corner the animal. The leopard was reportedly injured during the confrontation. The Forest Department eventually managed to tranquilise the animal. It is currently undergoing treatment.

Villagers Question Forest Department’s Response

Following the incident, local residents accused the Forest Department of ignoring repeated warnings about the leopard’s presence in the area. They alleged that they had informed officials about the animal’s movement several times but no effective action was taken. However, these allegations could not be independently confirmed by The Assam Tribune.

Second Leopard Incident in Dibrugarh in 20 Days

The latest attack is the second leopard-related incident reported in Dibrugarh district in less than three weeks. On November 5, a full-grown leopard that had been terrorising residents of Maijan tea estate was captured by the Dibrugarh Forest Department.

The animal had reportedly created fear among villagers for weeks. Forest officials eventually installed a cage in the affected area to capture it, bringing an end to the situation. The latest incident has once again raised concerns over increasing leopard movement in residential areas and the preparedness of forest officials to handle such emergencies.