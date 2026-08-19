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Home > Regionals News > Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces

Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces

Three shots were fired in three seconds at a Ludhiana pizza outlet as CCTV captured the attackers fleeing. An Instagram gang claim has triggered a police probe.

Three Shots In Three Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet Firing (Image: X)
Three Shots In Three Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet Firing (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 12:45 IST

Three shots were fired in just three seconds inside a pizza outlet in Ludhiana’s upscale Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar late at night, sending workers and customers running for safety as unidentified assailants fled the spot. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the eatery. The footage shows the attackers entering the outlet, firing three consecutive shots and escaping, while people inside rushed out in panic. No injuries have been reported in the information provided.

As per reports, the shooting has now taken a possible gang-related turn after an Instagram page called ‘Gopi Lahoria Group’ posted a message claiming responsibility. The post reportedly used threatening language against the outlet. Police are yet to establish whether the account is genuinely connected to a gang or was created by someone else to falsely claim the attack and spread fear.

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Ludhiana CCTV footage becomes key evidence in shooting probe

Police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the attackers and trace where they went after leaving the pizza outlet. Investigators are also studying the sequence of events captured on camera, while the motive behind the firing remains unclear.

The social media claim has brought the police cyber cell into the investigation. Reportedly, officers are checking technical information linked to the Instagram account, including details that could help establish who was operating it and where the account was being run from. The claim is therefore being treated as an allegation rather than established evidence.

Ludhiana police probe possible gang angle after Instagram claim

Both the CCTV footage and the social media post are being treated as important evidence as investigators work to establish what happened. Police are trying to determine the identities of the shooters, why the outlet was targeted and whether the Instagram account has any genuine connection with the firing, according to reports. 

Gun violence and gang threats in the city have become a cause of concern once again with the Ludhiana shooting case. It is being investigated whether it is a planned murder or whether it could be linked to any larger extortion or gang warfare.

Also Read: Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street    

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Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces
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Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces
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