Three Siblings Were Waiting for a Lift Home After Visiting Their Fields, But a Speeding Car Turned Their Sunday Into a Nightmare in Rewari, Leaving One Dead and Two Injured

A quiet Sunday afternoon turned tragic for a family in Haryana’s Rewari district after a speeding car ran over three siblings standing beside a road. The accident happened near Tihara village on the Bawal-Pranpura Road on Sunday afternoon.

The impact was so severe that 17-year-old Garima, a Class 10 student, died on the spot. Her elder sister Preeti, 20, and younger brother Shubham, 12, suffered serious injuries. Both were rushed to a private hospital in Bawal, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The car driver allegedly fled without stopping after hitting the three siblings. Police have started an investigation and are trying to identify the accused driver.

Rewari Road Accident: Three Siblings Hit While Waiting for a Lift

According to preliminary information, Garima, Preeti and Shubham were residents of Tihara village. All three had gone to their agricultural field on Sunday. They were expected to return home at around 3 pm. For their journey back, the siblings had contacted a young man from their village and asked him to pick them up from the fields.

The man reached near the agricultural field on his motorcycle. He parked the bike along the roadside and walked towards the field to bring the three siblings.

Meanwhile, Garima, Preeti and Shubham came out and stood by the road. They were waiting for the young man to return so they could head home. However, before he could reach them, a speeding car coming from the village side hit all three siblings.

Class 10 Student Dies, Two Siblings Seriously Injured

The collision threw the three siblings onto the road. All of them suffered serious injuries in the accident. The car driver allegedly did not stop to help the injured children. Instead, he fled from the spot immediately after the collision.

The incident triggered panic among people in the area. Local residents rushed to help the injured siblings and arranged for their immediate transportation to a private hospital in Bawal. Doctors tried to save Garima, but she died during treatment. She was just 17 years old and studying in Class 10.

Her elder sister Preeti and younger brother Shubham remain in serious condition. Both are receiving medical treatment at the hospital. The death of Garima has left her family devastated. The incident has also cast a shadow of grief over Tihara village, where news of the accident spread quickly.

Police Suspect Reckless Driving, Hunt for Car Driver Underway

Bawal police reached the accident site after receiving information about the incident. Officers took details of the accident and began an investigation. The Bawal police station in-charge said the injured siblings were taken to the hospital, where Garima died during treatment. According to the police, the initial investigation points towards negligence on the part of the car driver.

Police are now working to establish the identity of the driver who fled after hitting the three siblings. Investigators are collecting information about the vehicle and examining details related to the accident site. The police station in-charge said the accused would be arrested soon after his identity is established. The investigation is underway to determine exactly how the speeding car hit the three siblings and what led to the fatal collision.