Three Sisters Marry Same Man In UP: Does Hindu Law Allow Such A Marriage?

Three sisters from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh have drawn nationwide attention after choosing to marry the same man, saying they could not accept the idea of living apart after marriage. The unusual wedding took place on July 17 at Chamunda Mata Temple in Hasanpur, where Saroj (20), Savitri (19) and Santosh (18) tied the knot with Vikas, the cameraman who had been working with them for the past six months. Videos of the ceremony surfaced on Wednesday, showing Vikas applying vermilion to each of the sisters after the wedding rituals. None of their family members attended the ceremony.

Three sisters marry same man to avoid separation after marriage

As per reports, the three sisters, residents of Dhauriya village and social media content creators, said their family’s plans to arrange separate marriages left them devastated. Explaining the decision, Saroj said, “We have lived together since childhood and could not imagine living apart. When we realised that marriage would separate us, we even thought of ending our lives. Later, we decided that instead of dying, we would stay together and marry one man. We are all adults and took this decision willingly.”

According to the sisters, Vikas often played the role of a husband in the videos they created together, making the relationship grow beyond work.

Three sisters marry same man as Vikas says decision was mutual

Vikas said he knew how inseparable the sisters were and accepted their proposal. “I knew how deeply attached the three sisters were to each other. They repeatedly told me they did not want to live separately after marriage. I respected their emotions and agreed to marry them because I wanted them to stay together. We have taken this decision with mutual consent and hope people will respect our choice,” he said, as per reports.

As criticism grew online, the sisters released another video defending themselves. Referring to Hindu mythology, they asked, “In ancient times, there was King Dasharatha, who had three queens. Was that an insult then?” They maintained they had done nothing wrong because all four of them were adults who acted of their own free will.

Three sisters marry same man as legal and police responses emerge

The wedding has also sparked legal debate. Reportedly, Allahabad High Court advocate Anurag Pandey said, “Under Hindu law, a Hindu man cannot legally marry multiple women simultaneously. Such a marriage is void in the eyes of law and does not create a valid marital relationship.”

Chamunda Mata Temple manager Dr Shivcharan Das said no priest was present during the ceremony because renovation work was underway. Meanwhile, Hasanpur Circle Officer Pankaj Tyagi said police questioned the four individuals and their families after the videos surfaced. “They told us they are adults and had performed the ceremony of their own free will. No formal complaint has been received so far while their parents have also not objected to their decision. If any complaint is filed or any cognisable offence is found, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

Reports say that some local Hindu organisations have opposed the marriage, claiming that holding such a ceremony at a religious place goes against religious and social norms. However, no formal complaint has been filed so far.

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