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Home > Regionals News > Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

A masked burglar stole over 10 kg of gold worth Rs 14 crore and nearly Rs 14 lakh cash from a Kosi Kalan jewellery shop after spending eight hours inside, prompting police to probe an insider angle.

How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura. Image: X
How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura. Image: X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 17:16 IST

A jewellery shop in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, was left cleaned out after a lone masked intruder slipped in through the roof on Sunday night and spent nearly eight hours inside, walking away with over 10 kg of gold worth Rs 14 crore, close to Rs 14 lakh in cash, and even the shop’s CCTV recorder.

How Was the Theft Discovered?

The break-in was only discovered on Monday when the shop keeper opened his shop and realised that the iron safe, containing the gold and jewellery, was empty. Immediately the police were informed about this, and a team was sent there to analyse the situation.

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How Did the Burglar Entered The Shop?

The investigators are of the opinion that the burglar climbed up the terrace of the shop using the boundary wall of the neighbouring house. Thereafter, he used a gas cutter to cut the iron grille, which was previously fixed to protect the monkeys from entering. He entered the shop through the rooftop.

Directly To The Safe

Police are of the opinion that once the burglar entered the shop, he headed straight towards the place where the keys of the strong room were kept and opened the safe, stealing all the gold ornaments, jewellery and gold biscuits, while ignoring the silver and artificial jewellery.

The Cold Trail

Given that the shop’s own DVR was unavailable, investigators have been forced to turn to the CCTV footage from surrounding shops and residential buildings. Visual evidence shows the suspect moving around with two bags in tow and travelling via e-rickshaw in the wee hours of the night, during which time he moved through several places, including the train station, until he was dropped off in a busy area of the city. The e-rickshaw driver was interrogated but failed to give a concrete description of the man.

Insider Angle under Question

Given the lack of any indication of forced lock break-in and the knowledge displayed by the intruder about the interior of the shop, the police believe that there is involvement of either an insider or former employee in the crime. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar informed that they were on the verge of solving the case and will make an arrest and recover the stolen property soon.

Also Read: Donald Trump-Natalie Harp Viral Photo Sparks ‘Kiss’ Rumours: What Really Happened On The Golf Course?

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Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

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Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

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Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

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Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura
Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura
Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura
Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura
Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

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