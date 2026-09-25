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Home > Regionals News > Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

A speeding Tata Tiago EV crashed into six vehicles on Ludhiana’s Bahadurke Road. CCTV captured the motorcyclist being thrown nearly 30 feet as five people were injured.

Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 21:52 IST

A horrific road accident on Ludhiana’s Bahadurke Road left five people injured after a Tata Tiago EV crashed into six vehicles on Thursday, September 24. The incident took place around 4:35 pm and was captured on CCTV. The footage shows traffic moving normally moments before the crash.

Suddenly, the Tiago EV can be seen approaching at high speed. It first collided with a motorcyclist and a cyclist. The impact was so strong that the motorcyclist was thrown into the air. He tumbled several times before landing on the road nearly 30 feet away.

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Tiago EV Hits Six Vehicles

The car did not stop after the first collision. It continued moving and crashed into two approaching e-rickshaws and an Activa scooter. One of the e-rickshaws overturned after the impact. Several vehicles were damaged in the crash.

In total, the speeding car hit six vehicles, including a bicycle, an Activa scooter, a motorcycle and two e-rickshaws. Five people suffered injuries in the accident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

E-Rickshaw Driver Claims Car Was at 120 Kmph

Jatinder Pal Singh, who was driving one of the e-rickshaws involved in the crash, was among those injured. Singh claimed that the car was travelling at around 100 to 120 kilometres per hour. He also alleged that the driver may have been intoxicated. The claims are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been independently established.

Driver Taken Into Police Custody

After receiving information about the crash, personnel from Salem Tabri police reached the spot. Police launched an investigation into the accident. The driver of the Tata Tiago EV has also been taken into custody.

The CCTV footage is expected to be examined as part of the investigation into how the crash happened and whether speeding or any other factor led to the chain collision.

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Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt
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Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

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Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

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Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt
Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt
Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt
Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt
Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

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