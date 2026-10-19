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Home > Regionals News > Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus

In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the Mumbai police have identified three accused, namely, Phool Singh Naresh (18) and Rehan Rahiussudin (18), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and Hrithik (22), a native of Begusarai, Bihar.

Tiger Shroff Injured In Juhu Firing, Shinde Visits Actor (Image: X/ @ANI)
Tiger Shroff Injured In Juhu Firing, Shinde Visits Actor (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Shweta Verma
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 21:20 IST

Three accused have been arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, as Mumbai Police probe the circumstances surrounding the attack. The case has now thrown up significant revelations about the accused, their backgrounds and alleged movements following the incident. Exclusive inputs accessed by NewsX through well-placed police sources reveal that two of the accused reportedly have “violent conduct”. Police sources describe Phool Singh and Rehan Rahiussdin have a violent conduct. The investigation has also uncovered their alleged escape route and previous criminal cases. 
 
The three accused have been identified as Phool Singh Naresh (18) and Rehan Rahiussudin (18), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and Hrithik (22), a native of Begusarai, Bihar.
 
Phool Singh Naresh is a Class 12 pass, while Rehan Rahiussudin has studied up to Class 9. Hrithik has also completed Class 12 and works as a gig worker associated with Rapido. He has reportedly been living in Mumbai for the past two months. The three accused had known each other for approximately 20 days before the incident.
 
Investigators are also examining the alleged recce conducted outside the football ground at Jamnabai Narsee Park last Sunday. No prior threat to the victim has been reported.
 
Police sources further revealed that Phool Singh Naresh has a vehicle theft case registered against him in 2025, while Rehan Rahiussudin has a weapons-related case registered against him in 2026.
 
Following the incident, the three accused allegedly abandoned their motorcycle at Andheri railway station, boarded a train to Kandivali and subsequently travelled by road towards Surat.
 
A bag and a mobile phone have reportedly been recovered in connection with the investigation.
 
The prima facie motive being examined by investigators is attempt to murder. Further investigation is underway to establish the precise sequence of events and the role of each accused.
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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus
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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Accused Under Scanner After Alleged Recce, With a Rapido Driver, Past Criminal Cases and Escape Route in Focus

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