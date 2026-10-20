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Home > Regionals News > Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Rapido Says After One Of Its Delivery Partners Is Found To Be One Of Accused

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Rapido Says After One Of Its Delivery Partners Is Found To Be One Of Accused

Rapido said an accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case was inactive as a rider since October 14 and used its services as a customer on the day of the incident.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Rapido Says Accused Was Inactive Since Oct 14 (Images: X)
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Rapido Says Accused Was Inactive Since Oct 14 (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 11:00 IST

Rapido has issued a statement after reports emerged that Hrithik, one of the accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, had worked as a rider on its platform until October 14. The company said the person had not been active as a captain on its platform since that date and claimed that he had used Rapido’s services as a customer on the day of the incident. Tiger Shroff’s safety was also acknowledged in the statement, with the company confirming that it was cooperating with authorities investigating the case.

Rapido clarifies accused rider’s link to Tiger Shroff firing case

The company issued its response through a post on X after the incident came to light. Rapido said it was deeply concerned about the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and his team and expressed relief that the actor was safe.

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“We are deeply concerned about the incident involving Tiger Shroff and his team. We are relieved that Tiger Shroff is safe. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the company said.

Tiger Shroff case: Rapido says accused was inactive since October 14

Addressing reports about the accused’s connection with the platform, Rapido said the person had been registered as a captain but had not been active since October 14. The company also pointed out that workers in India’s gig economy often register with multiple platforms at the same time.

“On the day of the incident, the said person used Rapido’s services as a customer,” the statement added.

Tiger Shroff firing probe: Rapido promises full cooperation

Rapido said it was in constant touch with the authorities and was cooperating with the investigation. The company added that it had promptly shared all information requested by officials after the incident.

“We are in constant touch with the authorities and are cooperating with them in the investigation. Taking immediate action, we have shared all information requested by the authorities,” it said.

Reiterating its position, Rapido said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and criminal activity. It added that it would continue to extend full cooperation to the authorities investigating the Tiger Shroff firing case.

Also Read: Son Of Farmer, Wanted To Qualify UPSC Found Hanging in Delhi Hostel; Suicide Note Recovered ‘I Wasn’t Feeling….’    

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Rapido Says After One Of Its Delivery Partners Is Found To Be One Of Accused
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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Rapido Says After One Of Its Delivery Partners Is Found To Be One Of Accused
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Rapido Says After One Of Its Delivery Partners Is Found To Be One Of Accused
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: What Rapido Says After One Of Its Delivery Partners Is Found To Be One Of Accused
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