Justice Saugata Bhattacharya has sought from the local police commissioner a full report of the incident, along with information on any arrest made in connection with it.

A Councillor, A Mob And Police Standing By

The complaint filed in Calcutta High Court involves a serious allegation against the Trinamool Congress councillor in Bishnupur who reportedly was beaten up by local goons and paraded naked in front of the police personnel.

From The Street To The Intensive Care Unit

It has come to the notice of the court that the councillor has allegedly sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted in the ICU. It is not mentioned in the report where the councillor is admitted in the hospital and what is his present status.

Petition Filed At The High Court

The issue arose in the context of a writ petition that was filed in the high court by the Trinamool Congress leader Gnanananda Samanta. Advocate Soumya Mazumdar appeared for the petitioners.

“Serious”, Says The Court

The court found the allegations “serious”. The court called upon the Inspector-in-Charge of the concerned police station to submit a report regarding the incident. The court also wanted to know whether any arrests have been made during the process of investigation, a query which is still hanging over the local police.

January 6, 2027: The Next Date

The case has been fixed for hearing on January 6, 2027. Before that, the police are required to submit their report before the court regarding what actually happened in the incident, who were responsible, and what actions followed from their side.

What The Report May Uncover

Now much hinges on the report. It may reveal whether the persons responsible for the incident have been identified, whether the police officials at the site have taken any steps or remained passive, and whether the report of the state agrees with the petition filed before the court. The allegations are yet to be proved, and no findings have been made yet.

What The Report May Reveal

Much now depends on that report. It could show whether the accused have been identified, whether police personnel present at the spot acted or stood back, and whether the state’s account matches the petition. The allegations are yet to be tested, and no finding has been made against anyone.

Also Read: A Heated Argument, Broken Spectacles And A Strangling Attempt: IndiGo Passenger Punches 50-Year-Old Co-Flyer, Tries To Strangle Him Mid-Air On Abu Dhabi-Kochi Flight