TMC Money War: What Will Happen To Rs 676 Crore Funds, Party Assets As Treasurer Seeks Account Freeze?

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is continuing to implode. After the rebellion by scores of MLAs and MPs, the party is now facing another crisis – this time in terms of money. Party treasurer Aroop Biswas has sought an immediate freeze on the operation of party bank accounts, citing an ongoing dispute over the authority and control of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), according to a letter addressed to the Manager of HDFC Bank’s in Kolkata. In the letter dated June 12, Biswas, identifying himself as the Treasurer of AITC, requested the bank to maintain the status quo and refrain from permitting any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates concerning the party’s bank accounts until the dispute is resolved by the competent authority.

“At present, rival groups are claiming to be the legitimate representatives and office bearers of AITC, resulting in uncertainty regarding the authority of persons who may seek to operate the bank accounts maintained in the name of AITC,” Biswas stated in the letter.

What TMC Treasurer Told The Bank

Seeking safeguards for party funds, he urged the bank to prevent any unauthorised withdrawals, transfers, encumbrances or other transactions. Biswas further claimed that a serious dispute had arisen regarding the authority, control and management of the party’s affairs and assets. The letter also referred to what Biswas described as a substantial number of elected representatives having either left the party or openly revolted against the existing leadership, creating uncertainty over the legitimate leadership and control of the organisation.

Expressing concern over signed cheques allegedly already in circulation, Biswas wrote that there existed a “real and imminent risk of unauthorised transactions” being carried out through the account. He requested that no transactions be permitted until the dispute was duly resolved by the competent authority.

“Urgent and immediate precautionary measures are therefore required, and I accordingly request that no transactions be permitted in the said account until the dispute is duly resolved by the competent authority,” the letter said.

Reacting to the development, CPI(M) leader Mustafizur Rahman Rana alleged that all TMC bank accounts should be frozen.

“All the bank accounts of TMC should be frozen as all the money in the accounts is illegal,” Rana said.

How Much Money Does TMC Have In Banks?

According to the annual audited accounts report to the Election Commission (EC) for the 2024-2025 financial year, TMC had a closing balance of Rs 676.11 crore as of March 31, 2025. The current financial position of the party id not known.

TMC has also declared that the party has fixed assets worth 7.15 crore. This includes building and vehicles, each worth 3.37 crore and 2.29 crore, respectively.

Who Can Decide The Control Of Assets?

The 2025 report revealed that TMC had a total income of Rs 219.35 crore that year. Out of this, 184.08 core were received as donations. Reports say that the party spent Rs 137.58 crore on elections. From April 2019 to January 2024, TMC was the second-highest recipient of the electoral bonds, second only to BJP.

According to the experts, if the rebel groups want to control the assets of the party, they would need to file a civil suit. The matter can not be taken to the Election Commission. EC can decide on the registered name and the election symbol of the party, but not the assets.

(With inputs from ANI)

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