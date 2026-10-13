Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?

Hazratganj police in Lucknow have registered an FIR after Ranjana Sharma accused her son Shiva Sharma’s girlfriend, model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, of murdering him. She also named Dubey’s sister Rashmi Dubey, a driver, an associate identified as Adil, and others, saying they assaulted and killed her son. Shiva, a 28-year-old restaurant owner, died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment near Balu Adda. The case is now being talked about across Uttar Pradesh. The allegations have not yet been established.

Family says Adil’s 7pm call set off the events in Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, Ranjana told police that Adil called her around 7pm on October 9. He said Shiva’s condition had worsened and he was being taken to King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

She alleged that when the family reached the hospital, the people with Shiva showed him to them from a distance and then fled. Doctors then declared him dead, according to her complaint.

Mother alleges months of blackmail, a claim Uttar Pradesh police have yet to verify

Ranjana also alleged that Dubey harassed Shiva for months. She said Dubey threatened to implicate him in false cases and damage his reputation. As per reports, she also alleged Dubey used blackmail and violence to pressure him into continuing the relationship. Police have yet to establish these allegations.

Post-mortem in the Uttar Pradesh case lists 11 external injuries and six internal findings

Reports say that the post-mortem report records 11 entries on external injuries and six broad categories of internal findings. These include tears in both lungs, injuries to the liver and spleen, substantial internal bleeding and a fracture of the right pelvic bone. Doctors attributed his death to shock and haemorrhage from these injuries.

Police still don’t know if Shiva jumped, was pushed or fell, and the Uttar Pradesh probe goes on

Police are checking whether Shiva jumped, was pushed or fell accidentally. They are looking at CCTV footage, witness statements and physical evidence to piece together what happened. They are also considering a crime scene recreation to find the likely point of impact and see whether the evidence fits the injuries in the autopsy. Officials said the post-mortem findings alone do not show how he went over the edge.

Assistant commissioner of police (Hazratganj) Rajneesh Verma said further action will depend on the evidence gathered. Uttar Pradesh police teams have searched Rae Bareli and Sitapur to trace people linked to the case. Investigators are still examining the medical findings alongside other evidence to establish the circumstances of Shiva’s death.

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