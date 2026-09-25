Tourist Couple Brutally Thrashed Up For Complaining About Hair In Food At Puri Hotel, Incident Caught On Camera

A minor complaint over hair found in food escalated into a violent brawl at a hotel in Puri, Odisha, leaving several people injured, including a pregnant woman. Police have registered two separate cases in connection with the incident and launched an investigation using CCTV footage from the premises.

Dispute Begins Over Food Complaint

According to reports, a group of 13 tourists from Mysuru in Karnataka visited a hotel in Puri for dinner after spending the day at the beach. During the meal, the tourists reportedly found hair in their food and asked the hotel staff to replace it. The situation took a turn when an argument broke out between the two sides over additional charges being levied.

Allegations Of Shutter Being Downed

The tourists have alleged that as the dispute intensified, hotel staff pulled down the shutters of the establishment and assaulted them. Among those seriously injured were Bharat Chandra and his wife, 23-year-old Sushmita R, who is reportedly seven months pregnant. Police personnel rushed the injured couple to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

CCTV Footage Tells A Different Story

However, CCTV footage examined during the investigation is said to show visuals suggesting that the tourists were the ones who allegedly attacked hotel staff first. Police are closely studying the footage alongside statements from both sides to establish the actual sequence of events and determine what truly triggered the confrontation.

Language Barrier Cited As A Factor

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said that a language related misunderstanding also contributed to the dispute escalating the way it did. He confirmed that individuals from both sides sustained injuries during the incident and that police have registered two separate cases at the Sea Beach police station in connection with the matter.

Police Assure Action And Safety Measures

The SP stated that ensuring the safety of tourists remains a top priority for the administration and that necessary steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. He added that appropriate action would be taken once the investigation establishes the facts clearly.

Language Barrier as One of the Contributing Factors to the Problem

The Superintendent of Police of Puri Prateek Singh said that one of the issues which also led to the aggravation of the dispute was that of the language barrier. He added that persons belonging to both sides were injured in this incident, and there are two FIRs against the matter registered in the Sea Beach police station.

Measures Would be Taken by the Police

The SP added that it is an important concern of the administration to ensure the security of the tourists and measures would be taken in this regard so as to avoid such problems in the future.

Continued Investigation

According to the police, the investigation is still underway, with the authorities aiming to understand the part played by everyone in the situation based on videotapes, eyewitnesses’ testimonies and other pieces of evidence. Legal measures will follow once everything has been sorted out.

This situation has again raised questions on how tensions can sometimes come up between tourists and local businesses, especially in situations where language barrier becomes an issue.

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