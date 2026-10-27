Train Police Officers In Proper Investigation Procedures: Supreme Court Orders Rs 6 Lakh Compensation To UP Man Jailed for 6 Years Before Acquittal

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay ₹6 lakh in compensation to a man who spent nearly six years in prison as an undertrial in a kidnapping and murder case before being acquitted. Strongly criticising the police investigation and prosecution, the Court described the case as a “travesty of justice” and highlighted the serious consequences of investigative failures that can deprive an individual of years of freedom. The Court also urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to educate their officers on proper investigation procedures, stressing the need for greater care and accountability in criminal cases.

Man Remained in Custody for Nearly 6 Years

The case originated from an FIR registered in October 2019 in Agra district under Sections 364, 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to kidnapping for murder, murder and causing the disappearance of evidence. The petitioner was arrested on November 14, 2019, and remained in custody while the trial proceeded. His prolonged incarceration became a key concern when the matter reached the Supreme Court in March 2026. While considering his bail plea, the Court took note of the lengthy period he had spent in prison and the fact that the prosecution case relied entirely on circumstantial evidence. It directed the trial court to complete the proceedings within three months. The case also had an unusual procedural background. One co-accused died during the trial, while another accused, identified as the petitioner’s mother, remained absconding. As a result, the petitioner was the only accused to face trial in the case.

Supreme Court Criticises Investigation, Seeks Police Accountability

Taking a serious view of the circumstances that led to the man’s prolonged detention, the Supreme Court criticised what it described as a slipshod investigation and haphazard prosecution. The Court directed the state government to pay ₹6 lakh in compensation to the petitioner for the injustice he suffered during his years in custody. It also ordered that a copy of the judgment be sent to the Director General of Police and the Home Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, asking the authorities to educate police officers about proper investigative procedures. The ruling underscores the importance of professional policing, credible evidence and fair prosecution, particularly when a person’s liberty is at stake. It also highlights the devastating personal consequences that investigative failures can have on individuals accused of serious crimes.

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