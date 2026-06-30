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Home > Regionals News > Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School

Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School

Maharashtra School Stabbing Case: A minor allegedly stabbed a teacher at a Maharashtra school during a dispute over a Transfer Certificate. Here's what happened.

A dispute over a Transfer Certificate reportedly turned violent at a Maharashtra school when a minor student allegedly attacked a teacher inside the principal's office. (Image: X)
A dispute over a Transfer Certificate reportedly turned violent at a Maharashtra school when a minor student allegedly attacked a teacher inside the principal's office. (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 20:14 IST

A shocking incident unfolded at Little Flower School in the Cantonment area of Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a minor student allegedly stabbed a teacher during a dispute over a Transfer Certificate (TC).
 
According to the report, the teacher has suffered injuries to the chest, and he was taken to the hospital, where he is under treatment. The police have detailed the juvenile and have launched further investigation into the attack.
 

CCTV Captures the Incident

CCTV footage from the school shows the student, the teacher, and the principal inside the principal’s office discussing the TC. The conversation appears to become heated before the student suddenly turns aggressive.
 
In the footage, the student could be seen allegedly threatening the teacher before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the chest. As the situation turned intense, panic spread through the office, and school staff rushed in to intervene and eventually restrain the student.
 

Investigation Reveals More Details

According to police, the student had visited the school to collect his Transfer Certificate when an argument reportedly broke out with the teacher. The officials also claimed that the accused had previously clashed with the same class teacher while studying at the school, which suggests that there might have been earlier tensions between them.

Transfer Certificate Row Turns Violent

According to police, the student had come to school to collect his transfer certificate. While having a discussion at the principal’s office, he had an argument with his teacher. The situation escalated, and the student attacked the teacher with a knife. Officials said the accused had previously had a fight with the same class teacher when he was a student at the school.
 
Initial investigations have revealed that the knife used in the attack was ordered online by the minor. Police detained the minor immediately after the incident and began an investigation. The student is being further questioned.
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Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School
Tags: cctv footageChhatrapati Sambhajinagar schoolhome-hero-pos-8Little Flower SchoolMaharashtra school violenceminor student attackstudent stabs teacherTC disputeteacher stabbed

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Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School

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Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School
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Transfer Certificate Dispute Turns Violent as Student Stabs Teacher in Maharashtra School
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