Transgender Group Attacks UP Teen, Slashes His Private Parts With Blade; Two Arrested

A young man was allegedly attacked with a blade while he was working in the fields in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, leaving him seriously injured. According to reports, the attack involved injuries to his private parts. Villagers rushed him to a hospital, where doctors later described his condition as stable. Police have arrested two accused persons and are searching for others allegedly involved in the incident.

Attack Reported in Akbargarh Village

The incident reportedly took place on the afternoon of September 1 in Akbargarh village. The youth was cutting grass in the fields when an argument allegedly broke out between him and the accused. Reports suggest that a transgender person and two other individuals were allegedly involved in the assault. According to villagers, the dispute may have been linked to the young man’s alleged inclusion in a particular group. However, police have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances or motive behind the attack.

Villagers Rush Injured Youth to Hospital

The commotion reportedly drew the attention of people from nearby areas. When villagers reached the spot, they found the young man injured and covered in blood. The accused allegedly fled the area after the incident. Villagers immediately took the injured youth to a hospital for treatment. A police officer said the youth was undergoing treatment and was in normal condition.

Two Arrested, Search Underway

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested two accused persons. A search is underway to locate the remaining suspects. Officials said further action would be taken based on the complaint and the findings of the investigation. The precise motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear, and police are examining the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

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