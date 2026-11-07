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Home > Regionals News > Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

A Diwali gift dispute turned violent at a woman doctor's clinic in Raebareli after a group allegedly demanded ₹11,000 as neg. Police have booked eight transgender persons and associates.

Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor's Clinic In UP's Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised
Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor's Clinic In UP's Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 15:41 IST

A routine Diwali visit to collect traditional gifts turned into a violent scene at a woman doctor’s clinic in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. A group of transgender persons who came to ask for “neg”, the customary festive gift, allegedly demanded Rs 11,000, then beat people present and vandalised the clinic after an argument with the doctor’s family. Police have registered a case against eight transgender persons and their associates.

A Festive Visit That Began Calmly

It was the Diwali season, when it is common for members of the transgender community to visit homes and businesses to collect neg and offer blessings. The group arrived at the clinic of Dr Seema Tripathi. According to the account, she was in the process of giving them the neg when the mood changed.

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The Demand for Rs 11,000

As the doctor was handing over the gift, one member of the group allegedly demanded Rs 11,000. The doctor had not yet had the chance to respond. A conversation about the amount might have followed, but events moved faster than talk.

The Father-in-Law Steps In

Before any discussion could take place, Dr Tripathi’s father-in-law started speaking to the group. This is where the situation turned. The visitors, allegedly enraged by his intervention, lost their temper.

Fury Inside the Clinic

According to the account, the group then began attacking everyone present, allegedly jumping and hitting people. The headline says patients were among those beaten, though the information available does not say how many people were hurt or whether anyone needed treatment. The clinic was also vandalised. Details of the damage have not been given.

Police Case Registered

Police have registered a case against eight transgender persons and their associates. The specific sections of law, the names of those accused and whether any arrests have been made have not been stated. This is the complaint side of the story, and the accused have yet to be heard.

What the Other Side Might Say

The input carries no statement from the transgender persons named in the case. The community has its own traditions around festive gifts, and events at the clinic may be described differently by those involved. Until police complete their inquiry, the account above remains the allegation of the doctor’s side.

What Happens Next?

Will police arrest the accused, and what will CCTV footage from the clinic show? How many people were hurt, and will medical reports back the claim that patients were beaten? Will the transgender persons give their own account of what triggered the clash? And can the matter be settled, or will it go to court? For now, a clinic meant for healing is left damaged, and the answers lie with the investigation.

Also Read: Husband Kills Wife With Grinding Stone Over Suspected Affair With Nephew In Prayagraj, Just 3 Days After She Returned From Parental Home; 3 Children Left Motherless

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Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

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Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

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Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

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Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised
Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised
Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised
Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised
Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Woman Doctor’s Clinic In UP’s Raebareli Over Rs 11,000 Diwali Gift Demand; Patients Beaten, Clinic Vandalised

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