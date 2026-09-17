Trinamool Congress Name, Symbol Frozen: Why ECI Asked Mamata And Ritabrata To Find New Identities Ahead Of West Bengal Bypolls?

A fresh dispute has erupted within the Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) temporarily stopping both rival factions from using the party’s name and its familiar “Flowers & Grass” symbol. The order means that neither the faction led by Mamata Banerjee nor the rival group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee can use the “All India Trinamool Congress” name or its traditional symbol in the upcoming bypolls, until further orders.

Both Factions Asked To Pick New Names

The ECI has asked both sides to submit three choices for a new party name and three choices from the list of available election symbols by 11 am on September 18. The Commission will then allot a name and a free symbol to each faction for the bypolls. For voters, this could mean seeing two rival groups contesting under names and symbols that are different from the familiar TMC identity.

How Did The TMC Dispute Begin?

The dispute intensified after the party’s electoral setback in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, followed by internal differences and rebellion against the leadership. Both factions have since approached the ECI with documents and claims asserting that they are the legitimate representatives of the Trinamool Congress. The issue has now become particularly important because both camps have fielded candidates for the October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

Dispute Intensifies Ahead Of October 6 Bypolls

The ECI’s decision is an interim arrangement and does not settle the larger dispute over which faction has the right to represent the TMC. For now, both groups will have to prepare for the bypolls using newly allotted names and symbols, while the Commission considers their competing claims. The development adds another layer to an already bitter internal battle, with the party’s familiar identity temporarily at the centre of the dispute.

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