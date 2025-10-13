LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Tripura Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By Family Member

Tripura Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By Family Member

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 13, 2025 12:07:07 IST

Tripura Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By Family Member

In a horrific crime that has sparked widespread grief and outrage, a 14-month-old infant was allegedly raped, murdered, and buried by one of her maternal grandfather in the Panisagar subdivision of North Tripura district. 

The accused, identified as Jaynal Uddin (44), was arrested from Assam’s Nilam Bazar on Sunday and has been brought back to Tripura.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday night when the child was visiting her maternal uncle’s house along with her mother.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Panisagar, Rahul Balhara, stated that around 8 PM, family members raised an alarm after the child, who was taken by her maternal grandfather, did not return for several hours.

A police team immediately launched a search operation with the help of locals. “At around 12 PM, I along with the OC of Panisagar reached the spot. During the search, we noticed a patch of newly dug earth close to the house. Our suspicions led us to dig at the spot, which resulted in the grim discovery of the child’s lifeless body,” SDPO Balhara elaborated.

The body was swiftly recovered and sent to the Panisagar Sub-divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and confirm the sexual assault.

The prime suspect, Jaynal Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 5, Uttar Padmabil Gram Panchayat, who infant is a uncle of the deceased child’s mother had fled the scene after the crime. 

A formal police complaint was lodged by the child’s grandfather on Sunday morning. Following a manhunt, the accused was apprehended around 2 PM from Nilam Bazar in Assam’s Sribhumi district. A special police team subsequently brought him back to Tripura.

SDPO Rahul Balhera confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. 

He added that while charges of rape and murder have been alleged, final confirmation is pending the official post-mortem report.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:05 PM IST
