A shocking incident in Jaipur’s Bhatta Basti area has left residents in disbelief after three members of a family, including a 50-year-old woman and her two adult children, were found dead inside their house. The bodies were recovered from a locked room on the ground floor of the house in Ramnagar, near Kanwatia Circle. Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Three Family Members Found Dead

The deceased have been identified as Saroj Devi (50), her daughter Shivangi (25), and her son Lucky (27). The incident came to light in the locality near HDFC Bank, along the road connecting Kanwatia Hospital to Vidhyadhar Nagar. After receiving information, a team from Bhatta Basti police station reached the spot and began investigating. The recovery of three bodies from a single room created panic and shock among local residents.

Breaking – राजस्थान के जयपुर में एक घर में 3 डेडबॉडी मिली हैं। मां कुर्सी पर, बेटी बेड पर मृत मिली। बेटा फांसी पर लटका था। दीवार पर एक कागज चिपका था, जिसमें लिखा है कि सुसाइड नोट मोबाइल में है। https://t.co/8HGU55drnP — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) November 27, 2026

Suicide Note Points Towards Mobile Phone

During the initial investigation, police reportedly recovered a note carrying the message, “The reason for dying is in the mobile phone.” Investigators also found another note on Lucky’s mobile phone. According to preliminary information, the note mentions mental illness and refers to a history of similar health issues in the family. Police are examining the contents of the notes and other evidence to understand what may have led to the tragedy.

Sequence of Deaths Yet to Be Confirmed

Initial suspicions suggest that Lucky may have killed his mother and sister before taking his own life by hanging. However, police have not officially confirmed this theory or established the sequence of deaths. There are also reports that the family’s father had died by suicide earlier, although this information has not yet been officially verified.

Police Investigating All Possible Angles

Investigators are examining possible family disputes, property-related issues and other circumstances that may have contributed to the incident. The police are also looking into the information found on the mobile phone. The exact cause of death and the events leading up to the tragedy will become clearer after the investigation and forensic examination are completed. For now, the incident has left the neighbourhood grieving and searching for answers.

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