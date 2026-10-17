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Home > Regionals News > Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

Truck drivers drag a motorcycle for 500 meters after a crash, killing three people, including two nursing students in Lakhimpur Kheri. The truck driver fled after the accident, and police are investigating the matter.

Truck hits bike in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing 3 (Photo: X)
Truck hits bike in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing 3 (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 19:40 IST

Three individuals, two of whom were nursing students aged 18 and 24 years, died instantly when a truck collided with their motorcycle on the Bheera-Palia National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district in the afternoon hours of Saturday. The force with which the truck hit the motorcycle was so intense that it ended up being stuck under the wheels of the truck, which dragged for almost 500 meters till the accident stopped.

The accident occurred near the Rapta bridge area under the jurisdiction of Bheera Police Station. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, and the police are now making an attempt to locate him.

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Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Collision

As per eyewitnesses, a man and two women were riding a motorcycle from Bheera to Palia when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler. The crash caused the motorcycle to get stuck under the truck. It is mentioned by the witnesses that the truck dragged the two-wheeler for around 500 meters, demonstrating the intensity of the accident.

Two Nursing Students Identified as Victims

Police identified two of the deceased as Priyanka, 24, and Kranti, 18, residents of Botan Purwa village in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri. Both were nursing students at Van Beat College of Medical Science in Santgarh, Bheera. Their deaths have added to the toll from the highway accident.

The third victim was estimated to be around 32 years old. However, his identity had not been established at the time of reporting. Police are working to identify him.

Truck Driver Flees After Lakhimpur Kheri Accident

Following the collision, local residents and passers-by gathered at the scene and alerted the police. Bheera station house officer Amit Pandey arrived with a police team after receiving information about the accident. Police took custody of the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Police Search for Driver, Probe Accident

The truck driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and escaped after the crash. Police are searching for him and investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details about the cause of the accident and the identity of the third victim are awaited.

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Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri
Tags: Bheera Palia HighwayLakhimpur Kheri AccidentLakhimpur NewsNursing Students Deathroad accident newsTruck Bike CollisionTruck Driver FleesUP Road AccidentUttar pradesh news

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Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

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Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

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Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri
Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri
Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri
Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri
Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

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